Photo by Mikhail Nilov from Pexels
Delhi North | Culture

Digital Minimalism: The New Luxury We Didn’t Know We Needed

Mumukshaa Goswami Student Contributor, University of Delhi - North Campus
Let’s be real, the world is noisy. And I don’t mean the kind of noise you can muffle with headphones. I’m talking about the constant pings, the scroll holes, the “just one more reel” lies we tell ourselves at 3 a.m. We’re drowning in a digital frenzy we willingly signed up for. And honestly? I think we’re tired.
There’s something deeply luxurious and almost rebellious, about digital minimalism today. Luxury used to be about diamonds, designer bags, and five-star vacations. But now, it feels like luxury is having time to think, to breathe, to not be available all the damn time. The real flex is not replying instantly. It’s not even being on the app in the first place.
We’ve become too accessible. Too performative. Too wired, mentally and literally. Our phones are practically glued to our palms, and when they’re not, there’s this weird panic like we’re missing out on life… when ironically, we’re missing out on life because of them.

Photo by Emma Matthews Digital Content Production from Unsplash


Digital minimalism isn’t about deleting everything and moving to the mountains. It’s about choosing peace over pressure. It’s about saying no to things that eat up your energy and yes to moments that actually matter. It’s letting go of that toxic need to always be on. It’s waking up and not reaching for your phone first thing. It’s watching a sunset without recording it. It’s reclaiming your mind.

Pavel Danilyuk


I’ve been trying to unlearn this addiction, slowly, imperfectly. Setting app timers. Turning off notifications. Leaving texts on read (not out of rudeness, but for self-preservation). I won’t romanticize it, it’s hard. Our brains are wired for the dopamine hits. But there’s something sacred about the quiet that follows once you push through the noise.
The irony? In a world where everyone is “online,” the most expensive thing might just be your offline time.
So yeah, maybe digital minimalism isn’t for everyone. But if you’re looking for clarity, creativity, or just your own damn thoughts again, maybe it’s time to try logging out to finally plug in to your life.

Mumukshaa Goswami

Delhi North '27

I was born in the tranquil town of Rishikesh and raised in the bustling city of Delhi, which shaped much of who I am today. After completing my schooling in commerce, I chose to pursue an economics major at Indraprastha College for Women, Delhi University. While my family has a strong service background, I’ve always envisioned a future in business and entrepreneurship, where I can combine creativity with strategic thinking. Music has been a significant part of my life. I enjoy playing the guitar and ukulele in my free time, and singing western music helps me unwind. I’m also a passionate reader, with a particular love for psychological thrillers and self-help books that offer new perspectives. Writing has been my escape and my voice ever since I was a child. It gives me a way to step away from the chaos of the real world and dive into stories that feel meaningful and personal. Whether it’s exploring emotions or crafting intricate plots, writing allows me to express myself in ways that nothing else can. Through my work, I hope to connect with readers, inspire them, and create something that stays with them long after the last page is turned.