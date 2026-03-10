Dearest Gentle Reader: Bridgerton Season 4

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Delhi North chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There is a peculiar sort of emptiness that follows the end of a story one has grown deeply fond of. As I finished the newest season of Bridgerton, I felt that quiet ache settle somewhere within me.

Benedict had always been my favorite Bridgerton. There was something remarkably charming about his careless spirit, his devotion to art, and the ease with which he remained humble in a world that seemed to reward quite the opposite. While others chased position and propriety, Benedict always appeared to chase feeling, beauty, freedom, and sincerity.

I loved the enemies-to-lovers story of Anthony; it was fierce and thrilling in its own right. Yet forbidden love carries with it a different sort of weight. There is something profoundly moving about desiring what one knows cannot easily be theirs. Perhaps longing for something despite the obstacles in its way is the essence of true love.

Benedict and Sophie embodied the essence of a fairy tale, albeit with a touch of realism. Their story was not merely about romance but about tenderness in a world determined to divide them. Sophie herself possesses the quiet strength of a heroine who does not demand attention, yet commands it nonetheless. If she were a song, she would be the kind that resonates long after it has ended, gentle yet utterly sorrowful, all at once.

Perhaps this is why Season Four has become such a favorite among viewers. It offered not simply romance, but the delightful suspense of pursuit. Each moment carried the anticipation of what might happen next, and that uncertainty made every glance and conversation feel meaningful. What moved me most, however, was Benedict’s growth.

At first, he asked Sophie, “Will you be my mistress?” By the end, he asked something far more courageous: “Will you be my wife?”

In the society he belonged to, his first offer may have seemed the only possible solution. It was, in his mind, a way to keep her close despite the rigid rules that separated them. But Sophie, being the daughter of a mistress herself, understood too well the quiet sorrow that life carries. She refused to accept a love that existed only in secrecy. And in loving her, Benedict learned to be braver than society allowed, ultimately challenging the norms that dictated their relationship and embracing the strength that love can inspire in the face of adversity.

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

That is perhaps why their story feels so much like a fairytale—not at all because it was easy, but because love asked them both to grow. And grow they did.