Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Lady holding several shopping bags in both of her hands
Lady holding several shopping bags in both of her hands
Photo by freestocks from Unsplash
Delhi North | Culture

Confessions of a Shopaholic: Psychology of Consumerism and Debt

Her Campus Placeholder Avatar
Mumukshaa Goswami Student Contributor, University of Delhi - North Campus
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Delhi North chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Confessions of a Shopaholic may present itself as a colorful rom-com, but beneath the humor it captures real psychological and economic dynamics of modern consumerism. Rebecca Bloomwood’s obsession with shopping is more than a quirky trait, it’s a reflection of behavioral biases that drive overspending in today’s credit-driven economy.

walk-in closet with lots of clothes
Photo by Burgess Milner from Unsplash

At its core, the film illustrates impulse buying and the concept of hyperbolic discounting: the tendency to value immediate rewards (a new dress, the thrill of a purchase) more than long-term consequences (debt, financial instability). Rebecca consistently chooses instant gratification over financial discipline, a pattern many consumers struggle with in real life.

The movie also highlights debt culture, where credit cards blur the line between affordability and fantasy. Rebecca convinces herself that purchases are manageable because credit creates an illusion of liquidity. This mirrors how debt has become normalized in consumer societies, often leading individuals into cycles of repayment stress and financial anxiety.

Marketing psychology is another theme. From mannequins whispering to her to strategic “Sale” signage, the film showcases emotional advertising and scarcity marketing. These techniques exploit psychological triggers such as status, self-image, and fear of missing out, effectively making consumers equate material goods with happiness or success.

Black Friday Sale sign
Via Tamanna Rumee on Unsplash

Even conspicuous consumption comes into play, Rebecca uses fashion to project identity and social value, echoing Thorstein Veblen’s idea that consumption isn’t only about utility but also about signaling.

While the film wraps these issues in humor, it subtly critiques how consumer culture manipulates emotions, encourages financial recklessness, and normalizes debt. What looks like Rebecca’s personal struggle is actually a mirror of society’s broader relationship with money and materialism.

Her Campus Placeholder Avatar
Mumukshaa Goswami

Delhi North '27

I was born in the tranquil town of Rishikesh and raised in the bustling city of Delhi, which shaped much of who I am today. After completing my schooling in commerce, I chose to pursue an economics major at Indraprastha College for Women, Delhi University. While my family has a strong service background, I’ve always envisioned a future in business and entrepreneurship, where I can combine creativity with strategic thinking. Music has been a significant part of my life. I enjoy playing the guitar and ukulele in my free time, and singing western music helps me unwind. I’m also a passionate reader, with a particular love for psychological thrillers and self-help books that offer new perspectives. Writing has been my escape and my voice ever since I was a child. It gives me a way to step away from the chaos of the real world and dive into stories that feel meaningful and personal. Whether it’s exploring emotions or crafting intricate plots, writing allows me to express myself in ways that nothing else can. Through my work, I hope to connect with readers, inspire them, and create something that stays with them long after the last page is turned.