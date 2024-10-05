Are We Glorifying Burnout? :The Unseen Cost of Hustle Culture

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Why glorifying non-stop productivity might be doing more harm than good

We’ve all heard the mantra, “Rise and grind!” Whether it’s on Instagram stories, inspirational TikToks, or motivational wallpapers, hustle culture is everywhere. It tells us that the key to success is constant, relentless hard work: late nights, early mornings, side hustles, and that “never not working” attitude.

But is all that grinding the path to success, or are we just glorifying burnout?

Swiggy CEO Rohit Kapoor recently shared some thoughts on this during an event, and his message was clear: “You don’t need to hustle till 3 a.m. every day.” He went on to ask a pointed question: “Kyu burn kar rahe ho midnight oil, kisne bola hai?” (Why are you burning the midnight oil? Who told you to do this?). Kapoor’s comments struck a chord with many, sparking a conversation about the toll that hustle culture takes on mental health and personal well-being.

Hustle Culture: The College Grind

For college students, hustle culture feels particularly intense. We’re balancing classes, internships, side gigs, and extracurriculars, all while constantly feeling the pressure to be productive. If you’re not busy, you’re falling behind—or so the narrative goes. I can attest to this from experience as my father repeatedly points out that you’ll be successful only if you’re working “extra” than others in the race with you. It’s like there’s this unspoken competition to see who’s doing the most, who’s losing the most sleep, and who’s pushing themselves the hardest.

But as Kapoor pointed out, this obsession with hustling at the expense of everything else is unhealthy. “You’ll die one day, so what’s the point of giving everything up for work?” he asked, stressing that success doesn’t have to come at the cost of our sanity.

College life is often sold as the time to build your resume, seize every opportunity, and stay busy 24/7. But is constantly grinding really what we should be aiming for? Or are we just setting ourselves up for burnout before we even enter the professional world?

The Glorification of Burnout

Somewhere along the way, we started wearing exhaustion like a badge of honour. If you’re tired, stressed, and stretched thin, it must mean you’re doing something right—at least that’s what hustle culture wants you to believe. But burnout isn’t an achievement; it’s a warning sign.

As Kapoor puts it, “Hard work is needed, but it should not come at the cost of being crazy.” He’s right. Hustling endlessly without a break doesn’t mean you’re destined for success—it just means you’re on a fast track to burnout.

And burnout isn’t pretty. It’s not just about being tired. It’s feeling anxious all the time, having trouble focusing, and losing interest in things you used to enjoy. Burnout can even lead to long-term mental health issues like anxiety and depression. The hustle might promise success, but the reality often looks like stress, exhaustion, and a whole lot of lost sleep.

College Students: The Perfect Storm for Burnout

For college students, the pressure to hustle is intense. We’re constantly told that this is the time to build our futures, gain experience, and make connections. And sure, hard work is important, but when it starts to consume every waking moment, that’s when things go south.

The fear of missing out (FOMO) fuels much of this. If you’re not constantly doing something productive, you worry that someone else is—and they’re going to get ahead. This toxic mindset keeps us grinding, even when our bodies and minds are screaming for a break.

The Real Cost of Hustling

What’s often missing from the hustle culture conversation is the hidden cost of constantly grinding: your well-being. Overworking leads to more than just tiredness—it causes chronic stress, impacts your physical health, and strains your relationships.

Something many of us forget—there’s more to life than work. Resting isn’t being lazy, and taking time for yourself doesn’t mean you’re falling behind. In fact, having a balance between work and personal life can make you more productive in the long run. Arouba Kabir, an emotional and mental health professional, emphasized this when she said, “There’s a need for balance because otherwise, you’ll burn out.”

Rewriting the Hustle Narrative

What if we stopped glorifying burnout and started celebrating balance instead? It’s okay to work hard, but it’s also okay to take a break. You don’t need to hustle 24/7 to prove your worth.

Rohit Kapoor’s advice is a breath of fresh air in a world obsessed with endless productivity. “You don’t need to hustle till 3 a.m. every day,” he said, reminding us that there’s no glory in burning out.

College is a time for growth, exploration, and yes, hard work—but it’s also a time for self-care and finding balance. The hustle culture narrative tells us that to be successful, we need to sacrifice everything. But maybe the real success lies in knowing when to stop, take a break, and enjoy life outside the grind.

So next time you’re pulling an all-nighter, ask yourself: Is this really worth it? Because success doesn’t have to come at the cost of your mental health, and burnout should never be the goal.