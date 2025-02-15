Anne with an E Deserved More: Why the Show’s Cancellation Still Hurts Fans

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Few shows capture the essence of growing up, self-discovery, and love as beautifully as Anne with an E. But when the story was unfolding into its most exciting phase, it was abruptly cut short, leaving fans with an ending that felt more like an intermission. The cancellation of Anne with an E after just three seasons wasn’t just disappointing—it was a disservice to the characters and the fans who had invested in their journeys.

We Deserved to See Them as Adults

One of the biggest losses of this premature ending is that we never got to see Anne, Gilbert, and the rest of Avonlea’s beloved characters as adults. The series did an incredible job of portraying their childhood and teenage struggles, but what about the following years? How did Anne navigate college? What kind of doctor did Gilbert become? How did their paths intertwine after that long-awaited letter? The transition from adolescence to adulthood is one of the most compelling aspects of Anne of Green Gables, and we were robbed of seeing it unfold on screen.

The Unfinished Romance of Anne and Gilbert

Anne and Gilbert’s love story is one of the most iconic slow-burn romances in literary and television history. After seasons of yearning, tension, and misunderstandings, their confession in the finale felt like just the beginning. The chemistry between them was undeniable, but we never got to see the true depth of their relationship, how they navigated love, distance, and personal growth together. Their story deserved more than a rushed conclusion; it deserved the depth and exploration that the show had masterfully given to every other aspect of their lives.

Unresolved Storylines That Haunt Fans

Beyond Anne and Gilbert, the show left so many storylines hanging. What happened to Ka’kwet and her family? How did Diana’s journey unfold as she challenged societal expectations? What about Matthew and Marilla, who had finally found a sense of peace and family with Anne? Every character had a story worth telling, and it feels like we only got half of it.

The Fight to Bring Anne with an E Back

Years after its cancellation, the Anne with an E fandom remains as passionate as ever. Petitions, soial media campaigns, and heartfelt posts continue to demand a proper ending. If anything, the love for this show has only grown with time. Fans have rallied behind movements like passionate fan campaigns and petitions to bring the show back, proving that its impact is far from forgotten.

Even now, efforts are still being made to revive the show or bring back its world in some form. While nothing has been confirmed, the dedication of fans proves that Anne with an E was never just another show, it was a story that resonated deeply, one that still has the potential to continue.

Netflix and CBC may have closed the book too soon, but for fans, Anne with an E will always be a story worth fighting for.