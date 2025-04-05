10 Hilarious Lies We All Believed as Kids (And Totally Fell For)

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Delhi North chapter.

Have you ever believed something as a kid, only to realize years later that it was a complete lie? Growing up, we all fell for the most ridiculous myths- whether they came from our parents, siblings, or that one overly confident friend at school. And, of course, we never questioned them; we just accepted them as absolute truth. Some of these childhood misconceptions were hilarious, while others were borderline terrifying.

So, let’s take a nostalgic trip down memory lane and relive some of the funniest, most bizarre lies we wholeheartedly believed as kids- because, let’s be honest, childhood was basically one big episode of Gullible: The Early Years.

Swallowing Gum Means It Stays in Your Stomach for Seven Years

Who didn’t have a mini heart attack after accidentally swallowing gum? The thought of it sitting in my stomach for years, untouched by all the acids, was honestly terrifying. I used to chew a lot of gum as a kid, and the first time I accidentally swallowed one, my mom casually told me, “Now you’ll have to get surgery to remove it.” And, of course, I burst into tears, convinced I was doomed.

But after a few more accidental gum-swallowing incidents and realizing I was still very much alive and doctor-free, I started to suspect I had been lied to. Turns out, my stomach wasn’t a gum storage unit after all!

The Ice Cream Truck Only Plays Music When It’s Out of Ice Cream

A classic parental trick- one that I, unfortunately, fell for way too many times. Many of us were led to believe that the cheerful jingle of the ice cream truck wasn’t an invitation for a sweet treat but actually a sign of disappointment.

I remember sprinting to my mom, excitedly asking for money so I could grab some ice cream, only for her to say, every single time, “Oh no, the music means they’ve run out.” For years, I just accepted it as fact, watching the truck pass by with crushed hopes, wondering why it still bothered driving around if there was nothing left to sell.

If You Make a Face for Too Long, It’ll Get Stuck That Way

Making funny faces was all fun and games until someone hit me with the terrifying warning that the cold wind might freeze my face like that forever. I wasn’t about to risk spending my entire life looking like a distorted cartoon character, so every winter, I made sure to keep my expressions extra normal, even when I really wanted to annoy my older sister.

But the real test came at school. One day, I was arguing with a girl in my class, and she kept making faces at me to get on my nerves. So, naturally, I pulled out my scientific knowledge and said, “Your face is going to freeze like that.” The next thing I knew, she was running to the teacher in tears, while I stood there feeling like an absolute mastermind.

If You Swallowed a Seed, a Tree Would Grow Inside You

For a brief period in childhood, we truly believed that our stomachs were like fertile soil- swallow a seed, and boom, you’d turn into a walking plant pot. I was especially terrified of eating watermelons because, in my mind, I couldn’t take the risk of accidentally swallowing a seed and ending up with a full-grown tree inside me.

My friend even had this wild thought that if she opened her mouth to speak, branches would start sprouting out, hanging like vines. The idea haunted me for way longer than it should have. I’d carefully pick out every single seed from my watermelon slices like my life depended on it because, well, at the time, I thought it did.

If You Eat Too Many Carrots, You Can See in the Dark

I’ve had weak eyesight since childhood, and my doctor once told me to eat carrots, making me believe that if I ate enough of them, I’d unlock some superpower- the ability to see in the dark. That was all the motivation I needed. I started munching on carrots like my life depended on it, convinced I was training to be the next night-vision superhero.

One evening, I was out with my father, and it was pitch black outside. He jokingly said, “Why don’t you ride the bike? You should be able to see in the dark by now.” That was my wake-up call. After weeks of eating carrots religiously, I had to accept the harsh truth- I still struggled to see properly, even in broad daylight.

But by then, it was too late. I had eaten so many carrots that I had actually started liking them. So even though my dream of night vision was shattered, my love for carrots stuck around.

If You Pulled Out a Gray Hair, Two More Would Grow Back

An absolutely illogical way to stop us from pulling out gray hair, but somehow, we all fell for it. My grandmother used to strictly warn my elder sister not to pluck her gray hair, claiming that if she did, her entire head would turn gray overnight. And, of course, my sister believed it was a law of nature.

One day, we got into a fight- not just a little argument, but a full-blown war involving hair-pulling and scratching. In the heat of battle, I ended up yanking out that one gray hair from her head. The moment she realized what had happened, she froze in horror and then immediately ran to my mom, sobbing, “She’s turned me into an old lady!” Meanwhile, I just stood there, trying not to laugh at the very dramatic reaction.

Chocolate Milk Comes from Brown Cows

As a kid, this logic made perfect sense- how else would chocolate milk exist? It had to come from something brown in color. I never questioned it. To me, it was just a fact of life.

One day, my mom sent me to get milk from the milkman. I stood there with a vessel, waiting, when I saw the milk pouring out- completely white. Confused, I looked up at him and said, “I want the brown one.” He blinked at me and went, “What?” I confidently explained that I only drank chocolate milk, which obviously came from brown cows. He gave me the strangest look before bursting my bubble: “Even brown cows give white milk.”

The shock. The betrayal. The utter disappointment. I stood there, processing the fact that my entire understanding of dairy had been a lie. It felt like my whole childhood had been leading up to this crushing revelation.

The Moon Follows You When You Walk or Drive

Did you guys also think that the moon was following you wherever you went? Because same. That feeling of being watched by the moon was oddly comforting yet slightly eerie at the same time. No matter where I went, it was always right there, floating in the sky like my own personal guardian.

I used to stare out of the car window during night drives, completely convinced that the moon was trailing behind us. Every few minutes, I’d excitedly tell my dad, “Look! It’s still following us!” Instead of correcting me, he played along and told me that the moon stayed close because it lived near me- apparently because I was cute. And every time he said that, I’d shyly smile and turn away, feeling secretly special.

If You Sleep with One Leg Hanging Off the Bed, a Monster Will Grab It

My sister completely convinced me that a monster lived under my bed, just waiting for the perfect moment to grab me. I was told that if I ever left my arms or legs hanging off the edge, it would instantly pull me under ,and I wasn’t about to take any chances.

Every night, I’d curl up into the tightest little ball, making sure not a single limb was dangling over the side. Even if I got too hot, there was no way I was letting so much as a toe peek out. And if I accidentally stretched my leg too far, I’d yank it back at record speed, heart pounding, convinced I had just narrowly escaped being dragged into the unknown. Looking back now, it’s funny, but at the time? Absolutely terrifying!

Your Toys Come to Life When You Don’t Look at Them

I had a habit of sleeping all cuddled up with my teddy bear- it was my favorite bedtime companion. But then my mom had to ruin it for me by telling me that it came alive at night and stared at me with glowing red eyes. That was all it took for my imagination to spiral into full horror movie mode.

I got so scared that one night, in a moment of pure panic, I grabbed my teddy and flung it onto the terrace, thinking I had finally escaped its creepy gaze. But the real nightmare began the next morning. When I woke up and saw it back on my bed, I let out a scream that could have been used as a horror movie sound effect. Thanks to Annabelle, I was fully convinced my teddy was part of her creepy little friend circle, following me no matter where I went. Safe to say, my cuddling days were over.

Looking back, these lies were a huge part of what made childhood so entertaining and full of wonder. Sure, they might have terrified us at times, but they also made life a little more magical. From believing in night vision carrots to thinking the moon was my personal stalker, these ridiculous myths shaped some of the funniest memories of my growing up.

It’s funny how, as kids, we never questioned anything- we just believed. And honestly? I kind of miss that. Life was simpler when chocolate milk came from brown cows, and ice cream trucks played music only when they ran out of ice cream (thanks for that one, Mom).

So, which of these did you believe? Or did you fall for something even crazier?