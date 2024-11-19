Women’s rights : What is the 4B movement?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As Democrats come to terms with the election results, a new form of protest, the “4B movement” has gained popularity in America and is spreading rapidly across TikTok. The 4b movement originated in South Korea in 2019, it is a radical feminist movement that represents women’s desire to assert independence within society. The name 4B comes from the four no’s of the movement, and the Korean word ‘bi’, which means ‘no’. The 4B movement involves women’s commitment to abstain from sex, marriage, childbirth, and dating. The aim is to empower women who feel they are being mistreated in society and to gain control over their bodies.

When reflecting on the 4b movement, it may seem ludicrous that in 2024 women have to protest to have their control and independence. Women have struggled for equality and against oppression for centuries. Although battles have been won, the right to vote and equal access to education, women are still subjected to violence and discrimination daily. Two years ago, the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade. They were declaring that the constitutional right to abortion, which was upheld for nearly half a century, no longer exists. As stated in CNN US, 14 states have total or near total bans on abortion, including Alabama, Texas, Idaho, and Tennessee. The denial of a woman’s right to choice, forms fear and uncertainty for women across America who are now denied this crucial aspect of bodily autonomy.

Across the globe, women are subjected to discrimination and mistreatment. In India, marital rape is not criminalised, as the government believes it would be “extremely harsh” implementing such a law. In Iran, domestic abuse is not illegal, there are no laws to protect women, prosecute abusers, and provide services for victims. In Afghanistan, women have seen their rights disappear, they cannot move freely around the country, are required to adhere to a strict dress code, and are denied education beyond the primary level. The need for feminism is still prevalent. The 4B movement protests for women who cannot protest in their situation.

The 4B movement is a radical feminist idea that has stirred controversy. ‘Radical’ feminists and ‘Terfs’ hold increasingly similar opinions and notions. They suggest that womanhood is based on the sex of a person and openly opposes trans rights. Although it does not seem related, people on TikTok have started shaving their heads to join in on the 4b movement. This pushes a misogynistic way of thinking as it proposes the notion that women must be stereotypically feminine to be considered attractive and wanted by men. It has been majorly criticised by some users who have experienced alopecia, or other health conditions, preventing them from growing hair as it perpetuates the idea that they are undesirable for having this condition. The movement is not to become undesirable to men but instead rather to deny men and break societal standards and expectations placed on women.