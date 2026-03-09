Why High-Achieving Women Struggle with Rest: Why does resting feel uncomfortable, even when we’re exhausted? 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

You tell yourself you need to rest. You finally have an empty hour, no deadlines, no one asking anything from you. And yet, instead of relaxing, your mind starts looking for something to do. Perhaps a quick email check. Planning your next goal. Write your ten potential to-do lists for tomorrow. One small task turns into another, and what was meant to be rest becomes mental noise, an almost compulsive need to stay in motion.

We call this productivity, discipline, drive. But what if the discomfort we feel in stillness isn’t ambition, but something deeper?

Growing up, I became a little girl who didn’t quite feel enough. There was uncertainty around me, questions I didn’t know how to answer, emotions I didn’t know how to name. So, imagining a future version of myself became a form of control. If I could become her, more confident, more capable, more impressive, maybe things would feel different. So, I did what the internet told me to do: take action, set goals, improve, and optimise.

At first, it felt empowering and exciting. But somewhere along the way, achievement stopped being something I did and instead became who I was. My goals weren’t just milestones anymore. They were proof that I was disciplined, proof that I was valuable, proof that I was enough. What once started as a goal slowly turned into an identity.

Staying busy can also become a subtle form of avoidance. When every hour is scheduled, and every task is checked off, there is little space to confront what’s going on underneath. Uncomfortable feelings, lingering doubts, or unresolved grief quietly get pushed aside, buried under the momentum of constant action. In this way, productivity can feel safer than stillness. Because in stillness, there is no distraction. There’s just you, and sometimes something you’ve been running away from.

For many high-achieving women, this pattern feels familiar. From a young age, we are often taught that our worth is measured by our output, our discipline, and our ability to excel. Ambition and endurance are celebrated, but rest is often framed as indulgent, even irresponsible. So even when we desperately need it, resting can feel strange, uncomfortable, or even wrong.

There is another layer to it. When achievement becomes an identity, it starts to serve a protective function. By constantly keeping ourselves busy, we avoid confronting emotions that might feel too heavy or too vulnerable. Feelings that would normally surface in quiet moments, such as anxiety, sadness, frustration, or shame, get postponed. Sometimes for years. The irony is that the busier we are, the less we notice these feelings until they begin to overflow in unexpected ways, from sleepless nights and irritability to a persistent sense of not being enough despite our accomplishments.

This is where rest becomes complicated. It’s not just that our bodies are tired; it’s that our minds are trained to resist it. Rest means facing ourselves without the buffer of tasks, achievements, or goals. It means accepting that for a moment we might simply be, without needing to prove anything. For someone whose sense of worth has been closely tied to output, this can feel like standing at the edge of a cliff before the jump.

Yet the bigger truth is that resisting rest doesn’t make us stronger or more capable. It keeps us trapped in a cycle of constant doing and quiet dissatisfaction. Learning to rest is not about giving up ambition or abandoning drive. It is about creating space to fully experience life, including the messy, quiet, and uncertain parts of ourselves. True rest allows us to reconnect with who we are beneath the goals and achievements, to sit with our emotions rather than run from them, and to find clarity when the noise quiets.

Looking inward can feel terrifying, and for a moment, it may seem safer to keep moving. But what we avoid doesn’t disappear. The longer we ignore it, the heavier it becomes, until eventually it demands to be seen. Turning inward doesn’t mean having all the answers. It means trusting yourself, even when you don’t fully understand what is happening or where you are going. And yes, it’s scary, because it means loosening the identity built around constant doing.

But rest is not weakness. It is a chance to reconnect with yourself, to notice what is alive beneath the surface, and to give your mind and body the care they need. The more space you allow yourself, the lighter life becomes, and the more your drive and ambition can flow from a place of choice rather than compulsion.