The starting line: A beginner’s guide to running

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter.

Running as a new pastime is exhilarating, but where do you start?

It’s January when many people decide to pick up a new hobby or take on a challenge as a part of their New Year’s resolution. Some may have decided to start a sports journey such as running or athletics. Sometimes, when starting a new hobby, there are so many aspects to think about, from how far to push yourself at the beginning, to what foods you should be prioritising, and it can be hard knowing where to go from here. Here are a few aspects to consider if you want to pick up athletics or have a running goal you want to achieve for 2025 but don’t know where to start.

Start off slow:

Taking on a new hobby is always so exciting, especially a sport. Sometimes all you want is to notice progress straight away, but pushing yourself too much at the beginning will make the progress process much longer. Patience is key. Start off slow and build yourself up over time.

Everyone will start at their own level, so focus on yourself and not what others are doing. Maybe try to go for a run once a week to start. Set a time or a distance, have a go, and pace yourself. At the end of your run, analyse how difficult you found it. Be honest with yourself, and if you struggled a bit, then lower the distance or time until you find a manageable length. From there, you can build yourself up over the weeks and months to follow. If you find the distance or time manageable, then stick with this for a few more runs before you decide to increase anything.

If something doesn’t feel right in your body when on a run, then STOP. No matter how long or short your run is, it’s never worth an injury.

Fuel and hydrate yourself:

It is essential when picking running as a hobby that you fuel yourself correctly as well as stay hydrated.

Carbohydrates are your best friend and vital for energy. It can be tricky to decide what to eat before a run, so choosing something small, preferably with carbs, an hour before you go out can help to give you energy. Some pre-run snacks could include: rice cakes with peanut butter, jam on toast, a square bar or a banana.

After your run, the most important thing to include in your food is protein. This will help to repair your muscles after a run. If you’re on the go, grabbing a protein bar or protein drink is a good way to ensure your muscles are getting what they need. If you’re at home and looking for a bigger meal consider meats, such as chicken, mince and steak, are a good way to include your protein as well as fish and kinds of seafood such as prawns. If you’re following a plant-based diet, tofu, lentils and chickpeas are a great way to include protein in your diet.

Hydrating your body is crucial when running. Ensure to drink lots of water and liquids before and after your run. If you’re struggling to stay hydrated throughout the day, including electrolytes in your water is a good way to boost your hydration. You can find electrolytes in many health shops and pharmacies.

Recovery:

One important aspect of athletics training that can be forgotten about by many runners is the recovery before and after a run, as well as during the days in between. Having rest days between your runs is very important to help you build up strength as well as prevent yourself from getting injuries.

Stretching properly is also vital to ensuring your body is kept flexible and you don’t get any injuries while you’re out on a run. A lot of injuries can happen from not stretching enough which could potentially cause delays in your progress. There are many tutorials online on how to stretch properly, here are a few stretches to look up if you’re not too sure what to search for: Hamstring stretch, calf stretch, quad stretch, hip flexors stretch.

Investing in a foam roller is a great accessory to use when your body and muscles are feeling quite tight.

Invest in a good pair of runners:

If you’re serious about running, finding the perfect pair of runners is a good way to help you hit your goals. Going half a shoe size bigger than your usual size is always a good idea. This is because when you run, your feet expand, meaning that extra bit of space will give you a bit more comfort when you’re out and about on your run.

Sometimes going into a sports shop to find a pair of runners can be very daunting. Keep trying different brands until you find the perfect fit. Don’t go for a runner that you don’t feel completely comfortable in.

Here are a few brands to look out for in shops and online: ASICS, Hoka, Nike and Adidas.

Download Strava:

If you’re unsure where to log your progress, Strava is a great app for helping with this. Strava records your starting point, pacing time, distance and ending. It will be all logged onto the app. You can follow your friends on this app and upload photos of your run. If you’re struggling to pick a route to run, the app also suggests local courses around your area. Strava also has safety regulations in place, meaning when your finished run uploads onto your profile, your starting and ending location will be hidden from viewers.

Have fun

There are so many things to consider when taking on running as a pastime, but the most important thing to remember is to enjoy yourself! This can be a great way to relax and destress from other aspects of life, so putting on a music playlist, listening to a podcast or just taking the opportunity to take in your surroundings when you’re out on a run can help to clear the mind. Not every run has to be aimed towards a certain distance. Just go at your own pace and have the best time.