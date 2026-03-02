The Importance of Taking Women’s Health Seriously

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Women’s health has long been treated as a niche concern rather than a central pillar of public health, and the consequences of that neglect are visible across the world. From chronic pain conditions being dismissed as “stress” to life-threatening symptoms going undiagnosed for years, women consistently report not being believed, not being studied, and not being prioritised.

For decades, medical research used male bodies as the default model, meaning conditions that present differently in women (such as heart disease) were misunderstood or overlooked. Clinical trials historically excluded women of childbearing age, creating data gaps that still shape diagnosis and treatment today. The result is a global pattern: women wait longer for diagnoses, are more likely to have their pain minimised, and are underrepresented in research that directly affects their lives.

The issue stretches far beyond one country or healthcare system. In low- and middle-income nations, maternal mortality remains alarmingly high due to limited access to skilled care, contraception, and emergency obstetric services. In wealthier countries, women still struggle to access timely reproductive healthcare, menopause support, fertility treatment, and specialist services for conditions such as endometriosis or polycystic ovary syndrome.

Mental health is another overlooked dimension; women are more likely to experience anxiety and depression, yet social stigma and caregiving burdens often prevent them from receiving adequate support. Even funding disparities reveal clear priorities: diseases that predominantly affect women frequently receive less research investment than those affecting men at similar rates.

Cultural norms also play a powerful role. In many societies, women are socialised to endure discomfort silently, prioritise family needs above their own, and downplay symptoms until they become severe. Gender bias in clinical settings (whether conscious or unconscious) can mean women’s reports of pain are interpreted as emotional rather than physical.

This bias intersects with race, class, disability, and geography, meaning women from marginalised communities often face even greater barriers to care. Globally, women spend more years in ill health than men; not necessarily because they are biologically weaker, but because systems have not been designed with their specific needs in mind.