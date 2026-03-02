The importance of International Women’s Day

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

International Women’s Day, celebrated annually on March 8, is a global observance dedicated to honouring the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women while continuing the urgent call for gender equality and women’s rights worldwide.

The day has its roots in the early 20th-century labor movements, when women across Europe and North America protested unsafe working conditions, low wages, and the lack of voting rights. A decisive moment came in 1910 at the International Socialist Women’s Conference in Copenhagen, where German activist Clara Zetkin proposed the establishment of an international day devoted to women’s rights. A proposal that was unanimously supported and led to the first International Women’s Day being celebrated in 1911 in Austria, Denmark, Germany, and Switzerland, with more than a million people attending rallies.

March 8 became permanently linked to the movement after Russian women went on strike for “bread and peace” in 1917, a protest that contributed to major political change and eventually secured women the right to vote in Russia. In 1975, during International Women’s Year, the United Nations officially began celebrating International Women’s Day, further solidifying its global importance and encouraging countries around the world to recognise women’s contributions and address inequality.

Over the decades, the day has grown from a labor-rights protest into a worldwide platform that highlights the accomplishments of influential women such as Marie Curie, the first woman to win a Nobel Prize; Rosa Parks, whose courage fueled the American civil rights movement; Malala Yousafzai, who advocates globally for girls’ education; Wangari Maathai, the first African woman to win the Nobel Peace Prize; and Serena Williams, who has transformed women’s sports through excellence and advocacy.

Today, International Women’s Day is marked by marches, conferences, educational initiatives, workplace discussions, and social media campaigns across continents, serving both as a celebration of progress and a reminder of persistent challenges such as gender-based violence, unequal pay, limited access to education, and underrepresentation in leadership. Its importance lies not only in honouring extraordinary women of the past and present but also in inspiring future generations to continue striving for a world where rights, opportunities, and recognition are not determined by gender, making it one of the most significant and widely observed movements for equality in modern history.

And with viral news and videos like the USA female NFL team declining an invitation to the White House following the 2026 Winter Olympics, there was online discussion about a locker room phone call between President Donald Trump and the United States men’s national ice hockey team, during which a lighthearted remark was made about also inviting the women’s team. With some social media users interpreting parts of the video as the men laughing in response to the comment about the United States women’s national ice hockey team, which led to criticism online, it seems apparent that days like International Women’s Day are still as important as ever.