The Conversation on Women’s Body Hair

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For a long time, the expectation that women should shave has been presented as something natural, almost unquestionable. From a young age, many girls grow up absorbing the idea that being hairless is part of being “clean,” “put together,” and even “respectable.” It is not always taught directly, but it is learned through everyday exposure, through advertising, conversations, and especially through what is seen on platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

From this perspective, hairlessness still very much feels like the default. In many social situations (holidays, nights out, or even just wearing certain clothes), there is an unspoken expectation that women will have shaved. It often does not feel like a bold beauty choice, but rather the baseline. Because of this, body hair can still carry a sense of being “unfinished” or “unclean,” even though logically there is no real connection between hair and hygiene.

At the same time, there is a growing awareness that this standard has been constructed rather than inherent. The idea that women should remove body hair was heavily shaped by industries and media, and over time it became normalised to the point where it is rarely questioned. Looking at it now, it becomes clear that what is often described as “clean” is actually closer to “socially accepted.”

Today, hairlessness can still be considered a dominant beauty standard, but it is no longer the only narrative. There has been a visible shift, particularly in media and online spaces, where more women are choosing to show their natural body hair. On platforms like TikTok, creators openly discuss their decisions not to shave, reframing body hair as normal rather than something to be corrected. Similarly, on Instagram, images that would once have been considered unconventional are now part of a broader representation of beauty.

Public figures have also contributed to this shift. Moments like Julia Roberts appearing with visible underarm hair challenged expectations in a highly visible way, while artists such as Billie Eilish have spoken about body autonomy and resisting pressure to conform. These examples do not necessarily remove the standard, but they do make it more flexible.

On TikTok, more women and girls are openly talking about not shaving and embracing being “bush positive,” turning what was once seen as taboo into something normal and even empowering. Through casual videos, “get ready with me” clips, and honest conversations, they challenge the idea that hairlessness equals cleanliness or beauty. Instead, body hair is framed as natural, personal, and entirely a choice. This visibility matters; it creates a space where younger audiences, in particular, can see alternatives to traditional beauty standards and feel less pressure to conform, making the conversation around body hair more open, accepting, and realistic.

Despite this progress, there is still a noticeable tension. Choosing to shave is often seen as normal and unremarkable, while choosing not to can still feel like making a statement. This suggests that while attitudes are changing, the underlying expectation has not completely disappeared. Many women find themselves navigating both sides, aware of the social pressure but also aware that they have the ability to question it.

In this sense, the conversation is shifting from obligation to choice. Hairlessness remains a powerful and visible beauty standard, but it is increasingly being understood as one option rather than a requirement. Through media, personal expression, and open discussion, women are gradually redefining what “clean” and “acceptable” look like, making space for a wider, more realistic range of appearances.