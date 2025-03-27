The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Teaching placement is anything but easy—plain and simple. Juggling lesson plans, gathering resources, and adjusting to a new class can make it incredibly challenging to balance work and self-care.

Right now, I’m on placement, teaching a wonderful group of students in 1st class. While the workload has been intense, my love for teaching far outweighs any stress I thought I’d experience. The fulfillment I get from this journey has been truly rewarding.

To help navigate the ups and downs of placement, I’ve picked up a few tips and tricks that have made all the difference. Here’s what’s helping me stay on top of things!

Bond with the kiddos!

Ever heard the phrase, “If you love your job, you’ll never work a day in your life”? Chances are, you chose teaching for the best reason—the kids!

Take the time to truly get to know each and every student in your class. Building strong connections not only makes your time in the classroom more meaningful but also makes classroom management feel effortless. When you establish trust and rapport, everything flows more smoothly, creating a positive and enjoyable learning environment.

So, embrace every moment of your placement and remind yourself why you chose this path in the first place!

Stay in touch with your besties

Placement can be overwhelming, but staying in touch with your besties makes all the difference. Whether it’s a quick text, a voice note, or a coffee catch-up, having your friends to lean on helps keep you grounded. They remind you that you’re not alone in this journey and offer support, encouragement, and much-needed laughs. Teaching placement is tough, but sharing the highs and lows with your closest friends makes it so much more manageable—and enjoyable! So, don’t isolate yourself; stay connected and let your besties be your lifeline through it all.

Weekends are for relaxing (with a side of lesson plans)

Weekends are your chance to recharge—so make the most of them! While lesson planning is inevitable, don’t let it take over your entire weekend. Set aside dedicated time to get your planning done, but also prioritise rest, hobbies, and spending time with friends and family. A well-rested teacher is a better teacher, so allow yourself to switch off and enjoy some downtime. Finding the right balance will help you stay energised and motivated throughout your placement!

Bad lessons don’t make you a bad teacher

It is important to keep a positive mindset and turn any slip ups as a learning opportunity. Bad lessons happen—it’s part of the process. One tough lesson doesn’t define you as a teacher, nor does it erase all the great ones you’ve taught. Teaching is a journey, and every challenge is an opportunity to grow. Reflect on what went wrong, adjust, and move forward with confidence. Even the most experienced teachers have off days! What matters most is your willingness to learn and improve. So, be kind to yourself—one bad lesson does not make you a bad teacher!

Teaching placement is a challenging yet incredibly rewarding experience. Embrace the highs, learn from the lows, and remember that every step you take is helping you grow into the teacher you aspire to be!