Sunday Scaries: How to Stop Them from Ruining Your Week

If Sundays had a theme song, it would probably be some sort of soft, dramatic jazz lo-fi. As that music plays in the background of my mind, I find myself thinking about how, once again, the week went by too fast. The feeling is strange. On Friday, you’re out laughing with your friends; Saturday is spend catching up with family, and finishing some tasks. But then, as Sunday evening creeps in, the music starts fading out, and you’re suddenly alone with your thoughts. The infamous “Sunday Scaries”. It’s a feeling that reminds you of all the things you still wanted to do. A feeling that whispers to let you know that Monday is just around the corner, ready to bring you back to reality. A feeling that scares you. The anxiety builds, and you start spiralling into stress mode. But let me tell you: it doesn’t have to be this way. Here are six tips on how to make your Sundays, well, less scary.

Finish All Your Tasks Early

The first thing I need to fully relax on a Sunday evening is the sweet satisfaction of a completed to-do list. That way, the week can start without the burden of unfinished tasks that could have been handled way earlier. Leaving things until the last minute is a recipe for stress overload. Sure, it’s tempting to procrastinate, but unfinished work will only make you more anxious. Instead, try to tick off your to-dos early enough, ideally by Saturday, so you don’t bring them into the new week. That way, your Sunday becomes a day of leisure rather than lingering anxiety, and you can start your week with a clear mind.

Journal It Out and Reflect on the Week

Clearing your mental space can be incredibly liberating. Take some time to sit down, and write about the past week. What went well? How did you feel? What are you grateful for? My favorite prompt is gratitude because it helps shift my perspective, making me appreciate the week’s highlights rather than dwell on any negatives. Even if your week was tough, there are always small moments worth appreciating. Plus, the act of journaling can help you process any worries, and leave them on the page, not in your mind.

Set Your Intentions for the Next Week

While you have your journal out, consider setting some intentions for the upcoming week. Instead of feeling overwhelmed by a long list of responsibilities, take a moment to focus on what you truly want to achieve, and how you’d like to spend your free time. For instance, you could write down that you want to prioritize self-care, or perhaps your goal is to get some more fresh air by going for daily walks. The key is to set a few realistic, short-term goals that inspire you rather than add pressure. Your intentions can give you a gentle framework for the week, keeping you motivated as you navigate your schedule.

Reframe the Anxiety

Sometimes, the Sunday Scaries can actually serve as a reminder of the good things in our lives. Isn’t is a privilege, in some way, to worry about a full inbox as your biggest stressor? I like to remind myself that my busy calendar is filled with things I actually care about – my career, projects that I am passionate about, people that I like spending my time with. It means I have opportunities to grow, contribute, and connect. Reframing your anxiety like this can make it feel more manageable, and you start seeing your responsibilities as meaningful parts of a bigger picture.

Set Up a Sunday Ritual to Look Forward To

As the weekend seems to slip away faster than we’d like, it’s helpful and exciting to have something special planned for Sunday evening. Whether it’s a dinner with family or friends, a Face-Time catch-up with a long-distance friend, or a cozy night in with that movie you’ve been wanting to watch for a while. Having this dedicated time for something positive that brings you joy can turn the evening into a moment of happiness you can look forward to.

Shift Your Focus from Endings to Beginnings

Finally, Sundays don’t have to be all about endings. I like to view my Sunday as the beginning of a fresh week, and organize my plans from Sunday to Saturday. This shift helps with making the transition to Monday less intimidating. For example, starting my weekly workout split on with Sunday gives me a sense of accomplishment before Monday even arrives. It’s a simple change in perspective that can make the week ahead feel more manageable. After all, a good week begins with an even better Sunday.