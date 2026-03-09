Stop Scrolling: Things to do instead of getting trapped on your phone

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Is your screentime higher than you’d like to admit? Do you spend hours passively scrolling on TikTok when you intended on just looking up one thing? Do you feel unmotivated and a little disappointed that you’ve wasted so much time on such a mind-numbing, brain-rotting app?

Well, don’t worry, you’re not alone. In fact, I do all of these things too. In 2026, however, we are no longer wasting our valuable time and energy scrolling, especially when it doesn’t even make us feel good.

Here is a list of things to do instead of slowly rotting away on your phone that don’t require a lot of money or planning in advance but will make you feel good.

Read a book

I know it sounds like a no-brainer and maybe a little boring, but it’s something a lot of us forget to make time for. Especially for the writers and creative girlies, it’s so important to keep those creative juices flowing.

Journal

I’m not talking about sitting down and forcing yourself to write about your feelings for an hour (although if this is something you enjoy, definitely do it). Instead, make lists. This is great for clearing your head and keeping you grounded. Write down everything you’re grateful for, everything you’ve achieved, what you like most about yourself, things you’d like to improve, and your favourite things to do, eat, wear and places you love to go. Get to know yourself.

Colour or paint

Put on a good positive playlist and get creative. Who cares if you’re not artistic? Paint anything. Trust me, you will feel great afterwards. If you’re like me and too lazy to source the paint and clean up afterwards, grab a €1.50 colouring book from Dealz, Mr Price or EuroGiant and start colouring.

Make something

I know you’ve saved those “how to” videos on TikTok intending to make that cute top for summer. Why wait? Put that scrolling time to good use. There are so many tutorials out there for all levels, including no-sew ones. Trust me, if I can make something, so can you.

Decorate your room

Look at some inspiration on Pinterest, print off those cute photos you always forget to look at and get crafty. FreePrints gives you 45 free photos every month and you just pay delivery. Think of how cute your photo wall will look.

Scrapbook

This one has been on my list forever. Pop down to the closest deals shop and pick up a cute scrapbook, some stickers and anything else you want to decorate with. Once again, Pinterest and FreePrints will be your best friends here.

Watch a good movie

Whether it’s a solo cinema date or wrapped up at home, this is the perfect option for those days when you just want to relax. Grab snacks, bring a friend, put on something new or something nostalgic but do not stay on your phone the whole time. You can do this. Just enjoy the movie.

Have a spa day

How old is that nail polish on your toes? Yeah, I thought so. Time to treat yourself. Put on some fluffy pyjamas, a face mask, a homemade hair treatment and give yourself a mani-pedi.

Phone a friend

They’re your friends for a reason. Ask them to go for a walk to the seafront, have a picnic, drive to your favourite takeaway, get a bottle of wine and strawberries (romantic) or just come over and chat. Whatever you decide to do, you’ll feel so much better afterwards.

Move

Get back into yoga or pilates, teach yourself how to do the splits or play Just Dance. This one is something you might want to do consistently, but once you get your body moving you’ll already feel more productive. You can do as little or as much as you like. Any movement is good.

Try on your clothes and dance around your room to upbeat music

That’s it. Trust me.

Write a Her Campus article

You will definitely feel productive after this one. Get creative with it, come up with new titles, give yourself a break from the academics and write about something you’re truly passionate about!