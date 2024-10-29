Social media detox -The importance to step back and switch off

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Social media apps are a sanctuary with no time zone. They allow your brain to switch off and mindlessly consume content categorised for your specific echo chamber. One moment you are quickly checking Instagram to reply to a friend’s message and the next, you are scrolling through reels filled with AI-generated memes of a pregnant cat while ‘What Was I made for’- cat version is playing over the video (I fear this may be too niche). If you find this relatable then I think it may be time to step back and switch off.

Although this is typically phrased as a joke or as an insult in TikTok comments, please touch some grass. A number of studies have been conducted on the impacts of social media on mental health. Roy Ramadhan states in a study that constant exposure to other people’s lives on social media can contribute to feelings of inadequacy and social comparison. Which also causes self-esteem issues, anxiety, depression and more.The constant mental notation of other people’s attributes that you may think you lack can be damaging to one’s psyche and overall self-esteem. We may not realise it, but subconsciously our daily scroll is affecting the way we view ourselves and value others. Social media detox may not completely get rid of these feelings for you straight away. Although as little as two days away from the screen can ease these feelings, benefit your sleep, help reduce stress level and help self-esteem.

Gain confidence.

It may come to you as a surprise but there are in fact other things to do than doom scrolling. I am speaking to myself when I say this as I am inclined to a bed rot day every now and then. Nowadays we tend to use our phones and social media apps as a crutch. Certainly in social situations, refraining from using social media apps in these scenarios may seem daunting yet the benefits outweigh these feelings. Ironically our use of social media in social situations is said to be worsening anxiety levels. It is an unhealthy coping mechanism that we use in our everyday life. After a couple of days without social media, these feelings will fade, and you will gain back your confidence, realise your own self-worth and receive internal validation rather than seeking it elsewhere. You will be able to get rid of the constant comparison that is a result of scrolling online.Taking a step back from social media may seem impossible and trust me I understand the feeling of dependency on social media apps, but once you begin the detox you will be forced to focus on yourself and use the rewarded time and ability to gain self-confidence as you won’t know what other people are doing and I promise after a while you will genuinely stop caring too.

Improvements in focus and productivity

I completed a social detox (I was losing my mind in 6th year lol), although that was a while ago now, I experienced a huge improvement in my productivity and my overall focus. I made time to read, paint, watch tv shows and study. The social media detox is ironically trending on TikTok as creators are coming on to the platform to update their followings on their journey. Majority of creators noticed a profound change in their focus as they were motivated to do activities that they would normally put off due to doom scrolling. They found with their extra time they could exercise, clean and spend quality time with loved ones. Although it may be hard to break out of the routine of habitually checking your phone for notifications, once you realise there is nothing for you to check, this is when you start to focus and reap the benefits.

Living in the moment

I am assuming that everyone has experienced a concert or some sort of social scenario, and every single person is either on their phone or using it to capture the moment. I am in no way critiquing those who take videos at concerts, it’s an easy and convenient method to revisit your best memories. However, disregarding social media will allow you to enjoy these experiences without feeling compelled to share them on social media to show that you were there or to gain social recognition. Perhaps you are the type of person who enjoys staying in rather than going out, disregarding social media allows you to enjoy your night of rest and relaxation without FOMO creeping up on you any time you glance at your phone.

A detox will help contribute positively and reduce the constant comparison with others. It will allow you to finally live your own life without the influence of others. During this time of your detox, you will be rewarded with the opportunity to explore your own interests, strengthen your relationships and explore new ones.