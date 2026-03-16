Podcasts to listen to for Self-Love, confidence and love

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let’s be honest, self-love and confidence never just magically happen overnight. It’s a fairly long journey. With plenty of highs, lows, and “what am I even doing with my life days.

Whether you’re stressing over college mid-assignment and exam season or figuring out who you are, the right podcast can feel like a warm cosy cosy or also a massive reality check from an older sister we all need sometimes!

Here are 3 of my podcast gems that deliver real honest talk, slayful vibes and real confidence energy perfect for your next walk, baking session, or just late-night chillax time before you hit snooze to bed.

1. The Mel Robbins Podcast

Think of Mel Robbins as your no-nonsense, no BS big sister who tells it like it is but still roots for you every step of the way in life. She doesn’t shy away from messy life stuff. She had even brought her daughter on the show to chat about college transitions, and her advice is always so smart, practical, and backed up with real-life experiences.

She thrives completely on giving life advice in the most non-judgmental way. She even goes into reflecting on her own personal experiences as a young teen and adult.

She focuses on topics such as tackling overthinking, building self-respect, and creating boundaries in relationships, romantically or with friends. Robbins gives you the practical strategies to shut down your negative self-talk and start becoming the best version of yourself. The energy and vibes of self-love we all need.

2. On Purpose with Jay Shetty

Jay Shetty is your calm, wise inner voice in a podcast form. The former monk turned mindset guru now dives deep into how to build confidence, find purpose, and stay grounded in the constant chaos we all find ourselves in college and life!!

He interviews everyone from celeb stars to psychologists and somehow makes each chat feel like an extremely calm meditation session.

If you’re looking for clarity or inspiration, this one’s certainly a must-listen. Although watch out, as it may just put you to sleep with his soothing voice. Trust me, I fell asleep at least twice now this past year lol!

3. Call Her Daddy

Yasss, the title is incredibly iconic. Call Her Daddy has evolved way beyond its early reputation in its early days. These days now, the host Alex Cooper is all about honest conversations on self-worth, boundaries, healing, and mental health. She’s interviewed celebrity guests like Hailey Bieber, Zayn, and Gwyneth Paltrow opening up like never before to the public.

Alex never ever hold back, and that’s what makes this podcast so so powerful. It’s raw and real at the same time. It’s reminder that confidence often comes from when we are embracing our flaws and not from hiding them.

And there you have it the top 3 podcasts for self love and confidence.