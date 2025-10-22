Obsessive Compulsive Disorder: What Is It Really?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

October isn’t just about cosy jumpers, pumpkin spice, and warm drinks. It’s also OCD Awareness Month, a time to shed light on one of the most misunderstood mental health conditions out there: obsessive-compulsive disorder.

As someone who has spent time advocating for mental health, including having the chance to speak about it on Beat 102-103 FM during my Leaving Certificate year, I’ve seen firsthand how powerful honest conversations can be. Talking openly about mental health helps break stigma, and OCD Awareness Month gives us the perfect opportunity to do just that.

For many, the letters “OCD” have become way too overused and misconstrued. It has become a general term for being tidy, detail-oriented, or organised. At some point, you’ve probably heard someone say, “I’m so OCD about my room!” but this is dangerously naïve. The truth is, OCD is not about being neat. It’s about anxiety, fear, and the relentless need to find relief from intrusive thoughts.

OCD is a mental disorder in which an individual is plagued by intrusive thoughts and often feels the need to perform certain behaviours repeatedly to relieve the distress caused by those obsessions. This can reach the point where it impairs day-to-day functioning. It isn’t about being tidy, organised, or liking things “just so.” It’s a serious mental health condition that involves two key parts.

Obsessions are intrusive, unwanted thoughts, images, or fears that cause distress.

Compulsions are repetitive behaviours or mental actions people feel driven to do to reduce anxiety or prevent something bad from happening.

For example, someone might fear they will harm a loved one by accident, so they flick light switches or count things repeatedly, even when they know everything is fine. Another person might wash their hands until their skin is raw because of an overwhelming fear of contamination. These thoughts and behaviours can take over daily life, and they’re not something people can simply “snap out of.”

Awareness is more than a hashtag. It’s about understanding and empathy. OCD is treatable, and with the right help, people can and do recover. But too many still slip through the cracks and go years without a diagnosis because of shame, stigma, or misinformation. It’s time we put this vicious cycle to an end.

Evidence-based treatments like Exposure and Response Prevention (ERP) therapy and medication can make a huge difference. That’s why spreading awareness, especially through open, relatable conversations, is so important. OCD Awareness Month isn’t just about shining a light on the disorder. It’s about changing how we talk about mental health altogether.

As someone passionate about advocacy, I believe every conversation counts. Whether it’s on the radio, in a classroom, or over coffee with a friend, your voice can make someone feel seen, understood, and ultimately less alone.

As a mental health advocate, I’ve always been drawn to stories that get it right, books that capture the reality of mental health without romanticising or oversimplifying it. John Green’s Turtles All the Way Down is one of those rare stories. The novel follows Aza Holmes, a teenage girl living with obsessive-compulsive disorder. While the plot centres around a mystery, the real story happens inside Aza’s mind. Green gives readers a raw and intimate look at what it’s like to live with intrusive thoughts, anxiety, and the endless cycle of doubt and reassurance-seeking that comes with OCD.

As someone who has spent time raising awareness about mental health, I found Aza’s story both heartbreaking and deeply validating. It’s one of the few portrayals that truly captures how exhausting it can be to live with a mind that doesn’t always feel like your own, and yet, how strong and resilient people are for doing it every day.

What I love most about this book is its honesty. It doesn’t offer easy answers or magical cures. Instead, it shows that healing is a process, and that you can live with OCD, have meaningful relationships, and still experience joy and love. Aza’s journey reminds us that progress isn’t always visible or linear, but it’s real.

For me, Turtles All the Way Down isn’t just a novel. It’s a reminder of why awareness matters. When we talk openly about mental health through stories, conversations, or advocacy, we help others feel seen. And sometimes, that’s the first step toward healing.

So this October, let’s do what awareness months are truly meant for: talk, listen, and remind each other that no one is ever alone in their struggles.