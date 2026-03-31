Just an old wives tale

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For centuries, the discoveries, observations, and insights of women have been dismissed or trivialised under the label of “old wives’ tales,” a phrase that carries connotations of superstition, silliness, and unreliability, yet its history reveals a deeper pattern of systemic dismissal that has silenced female knowledge across generations.

What is often framed as mere folklore or domestic myth was frequently rooted in careful observation of the natural world, health, and human behaviour; accumulated through everyday experience in households, farms, and communities, spaces where women were the primary caretakers of children, the sick, and the elderly, and where their understanding of herbs, remedies, nutrition, and early medical practices was vital to survival.

The remarkable thing is that many of these discoveries came not from formal laboratories or universities, but from women working within their homes as housewives or in traditionally female roles such as nursing, domestic service, or factory work. Their insights were born from necessity, observation, and lived experience, often under conditions of limited resources and societal expectation, making their ingenuity all the more impressive.

However, because formal scientific institutions and intellectual authority were historically closed to women, their insights were recast as anecdotal or whimsical rather than legitimate, reinforcing a gendered hierarchy of knowledge that privileged men’s learning while marginalising women’s lived expertise.

From advice on childbirth and herbal medicine to practical solutions for hygiene, food preservation, and child-rearing, these “tales” were often more accurate and empirically grounded than credited, yet their framing as superstition meant that generations of women’s discoveries were ignored, appropriated, or dismissed.

This dismissal was not neutral; it was a direct product of misogyny and the patriarchal structures that have historically devalued women’s voices.

The phrase “old wives’ tale” itself carries an enduring stigma, reducing a legacy of careful observation, experimentation, and communal knowledge to something quaint or amusing, and in doing so it perpetuates the idea that women’s experiences are trivial, even when they contain profound truths about health, science, and social life.

Re-examining these so-called tales reveals a rich history of women as active investigators and innovators, whose insights were often ahead of their time but sidelined by a society unwilling to recognise female authority. That these discoveries were made by women working within their homes or in everyday roles highlights not only their creativity and intelligence, but also their resilience and determination.

It challenges us to question whose knowledge is deemed credible and whose is dismissed, and it reminds us that much of what was once mocked may have laid the groundwork for discoveries that modern science would only later validate.