Is a Plant Based Diet for you?

With sustainability and protecting our planet at the forefront of our minds, more and more people are choosing plant-based diets to reduce their carbon footprint, all while creating a healthier and longer lifestyle for themselves.

When walking into a shop, the vegan or vegetarian option is promoted in a way that makes it seem like the healthier option, but is that the case?

For me, I see meat alternatives to be worse for a person’s health, they may contain more nutrients, but along with that, they are a lot more processed. They are not real food, they are fungi produced in a lab and as a vegetarian I just cannot see how that is healthy for a person.

For most meat lovers, a plant-based diet puts an image of a person eating a bowl of leaves in their head. While that may be the case for raw vegans, for most people choosing to eat plant-based, it is quite the opposite. Choosing to eat plant-based requires a person to eat a lot more food filled with less nutrients.

For example, a person who chooses to eat plant-based foods is more likely to be low in iron. A small piece of steak would contain so much more iron than a handful of kidney beans. Choosing to go plant-based means giving up the easy lifestyle. You might have only ever taken vitamin D tablets growing up, but now you must take B12 and Iron supplements at the bare minimum.

Eating plant-based also means you have to be creative with your kitchen. Before I went plant-based, I never used spices as the meats I bought tended to be seasoned. However, on a plant-based diet, I add seasoning to everything, whether I’m making kale chips in my air fryer or putting chilli flakes on my tofu.

A plant-based diet can be very plain in order to enjoy it, you must understand how to use the ingredients you have in your kitchen. A benefit to plant based eating is the cost, with chicken fillets costing upwards of 5 euro my 1.25 block of tofu has me beaming at the counter. The same goes for all the veg cereals, since turning plant based I’ve never spent more then 30 euro in my local Tesco and because of this it makes saving a lot easier especially while in college.

One thing I do find difficult is eating out. I’m a very chill person, so I never tend to be phased when choosing to go for food, but I tend to have a lot less options. The options I do have tend to be salads or sides, as a vegetarian it is very difficult to find good food in my local area. If you enjoy going out for food this is something that must be considered before.

I’ve been a vegetarian for over 4 years now and to those who are looking to change their diet I wouldn’t recommend jumping straight in to make a change to their eating patterns. I would advise starting small, don’t just become plant based but instead try including plant based meals into your diet. If you enjoy this way of life go for it!! However, if you find it difficult to change over, then simply don’t. Being a vegetarian is a way of life, and it very much not for everyone.

No one should ever feel like they have to be a vegetarian. If you enjoy it, then eat it. It’s as simple as that.