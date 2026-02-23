Influencer Interviewers: Why are they so popular

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the last few years, it’s become much more common to see influencers invited to conduct interviews at major international events like the Olympic Games.

At first glance, it makes sense. The media has changed dramatically. Traditional television audiences are shrinking, and younger generations consume most of their content through TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and podcasts.

Influencers already have built-in audiences who trust them and feel connected to them. From a marketing and publicity perspective, hiring influencers is a strategic move, they bring reach, engagement, and viral potential. However, I think this trend deserves more critical discussion, particularly around professionalism and the value of journalism as a trained discipline.

Journalism is not simply “talking to someone on camera.” It is a profession grounded in ethics, research, cultural awareness, and accountability.

Students who pursue journalism degrees study media law, defamation, bias, political systems, history, interviewing techniques, and professional codes of conduct. They learn how to verify information, how to ask difficult questions without causing harm, and how to navigate sensitive issues such as race, gender, nationality, trauma, and controversy. They are trained to understand the weight of public platforms.

When influencers (who may have no formal training in journalism )are placed in high-profile press settings, there is a risk that interviews become driven by personality and virality rather than substance and responsibility. Major sporting events like the Olympics are not just entertainment spectacles; they carry political, social, and cultural significance. Athletes often represent countries in complex geopolitical situations.

Some have overcome poverty, discrimination, injury, or personal tragedy to reach that stage. A poorly researched or insensitive question can unintentionally minimise those experiences.

We have already seen moments online where influencer-led interviews resulted in awkward, inappropriate, or even offensive questions. Often the intention is humour or relatability, but without training in ethical boundaries, humour can easily cross into disrespect. There is a difference between being casual and being careless.

Another concern is what this trend signals about the value of education. Journalism is already a competitive and unstable career path. Many trained journalists struggle with job security, shrinking newsroom budgets, and the rise of unpaid digital work. When large institutions bypass trained professionals in favour of influencers purely for engagement metrics, it can send the message that expertise is secondary to popularity. That is worrying.

At the same time, I do not think the issue is as simple as “influencers bad, journalists good.” Some influencers demonstrate strong awareness of their influence and responsibility. For example, Drew Afualo has built her platform around calling out misogyny and supporting women. She consistently shows social awareness and intentionality in her content. While she is not traditionally trained as a journalist, she understands the cultural weight of her words and uses her visibility thoughtfully.

Similarly, Jake Shane approaches interviews with humour and chaos, but often in a way that feels self-aware rather than malicious. His style is clearly entertainment-driven, and audiences understand that context. In those cases, the influencer role is not pretending to be hard journalism , it is framed as light-hearted media.

That distinction is important. The problem arises when influencer interviews are positioned as equivalent to professional journalism without the same standards. There is space for both formats. Entertainment-based interviews can make events feel accessible and modern. Professional journalism ensures depth, accuracy, and accountability.

Ideally, if influencers are invited into these spaces, there should be preparation and guidance. Briefings on cultural sensitivity, media law, and appropriate questioning should be standard. Influence should complement professionalism, not replace it.

In an era of misinformation, viral outrage, and shortened attention spans, the principles taught in journalism degrees are arguably more important than ever. Respecting those degrees means recognising that ethical interviewing is a skill developed through study and practice. Popularity should not automatically qualify someone to represent major global institutions.

So while I understand why organisations are embracing influencers, and I can appreciate creators who handle their platforms responsibly, I do believe that trained journalists deserve recognition and respect. Media influence carries power. And with power should come preparation, accountability, and professionalism.