How to Make the Most of the Longer Nights as a DCU Student 

Going into November after the clocks change can be tough. The nights get longer, and each day gets shorter than the last.

For students, it can already feel like you have no free time after university, but now, you may feel like they have no time at all when coming home in the dark. It can seem like there is no space for hobbies and activities outside of work or university anymore, but there are some advantages to a longer night. Here are my tips and tricks to counteract feeling gloomy on a dark night.

A New Sleep Schedule

In my experience, earlier evenings and mornings can be an opportunity to change your sleeping habits and cycle. The clocks changing can help build a new routine.

So, listen to your body! If you feel tired when it is dark, it may be better to sleep rather than force yourself to continue your usual sleep cycle. Instead, opt for going to bed as well as waking up earlier. If you want to become a morning person this might be an easier way of transitioning into a new sleep habit.

Though it is not an option for everybody to change their sleeping habits, with university and work. However, if the dark evenings make you feel tired, I suggest lighting up your room or doing exercises to help your body regulate and cope with the difference. It could also work to implement new practices like having a new morning and night routine for you to associate a new particular action with waking up or going to sleep.

A Cosy Night In

I believe that an earlier evening is the perfect excuse to have a cosy night in. If you do not feel like going out or being out in the dark, the evening can become a time to embrace this comfortability.

They can be a time for you to relax, watch movies, read books or catch up with university work. That way, you can use the actual additional time in the evening for something you would have done when it is dark anyway. Prioritise your comfort!

A Change of Scenery

It is also very important to look after your mental health during the darker days of the year. Therefore, having a change of scenery can have a positive impact on your mood.

So, be careful not to feel pressured into maintaining a routine, being as productive as before or not feeling as passionate about your daily tasks anymore. It can be especially hard if you live in a small apartment or alone.

In my opinion, it can feel difficult to find activities to enjoy in the evening. So even though you might feel like staying in the comfort of your bed or room, sometimes the opposite can help.

Therefore, another possible tip as to not feel as down or to get out of your slump is to get out of your confined space. For example, leaving your room and studying elsewhere like in the library which will be open until 12 am from the beginning of November onward can be a good idea.

Services like the university’s information on mental health resources and support could help if you feel low: https://www.dcu.ie/counselling.

University: Clubs and Societies

Besides meeting with friends outside of university, there are a lot of activities that DCU and its clubs and societies offer in the evening like sports or get-togethers. Information about events can be found for example on the individual pages for each club or society on the clubs and society’s website https://dcuclubsandsocs.ie.

For example, there are weekly events by the language lab that offer events without you having to sign up for them. They are a great way to meet new people, and the weekly timetable is on the website https://www.dcu.ie/ salis/languaculture-space/.

The Student’s Union’s Instagram page @dcu_su and its website https://dcustudentlife.native.fm as well the university’s website https://www.dcu.ie/students/ events/ also announce upcoming events. There may be more information on activities on other media channels of specific societies and clubs.

I think the most important thing you can do when the evenings get longer is take advantage of it! After all it’s a part of nature, we are meant to take a step back and relax. So, invest more time in your interests and hobbies and try out that new routine you were meaning to start all summer. Reach out and catch up with friends or make new ones through DCU’s great range of societies. Look for support if you need it and do what feels good for you!