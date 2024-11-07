How a Gap Year in the Middle of the College Changed my Life  

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

What if taking a break from your degree turned out to be the most transformative decision of your life? For me, it wasn’t just a break— it was a turning point that reshaped everything.

Taking a gap year after my first year of college gave me the chance to step into my future career, gain hands-on teaching experience, and most importantly, transform into a version of myself that I truly love.

Stepping into university as a fresh 18-year-old is like being dropped into the middle of a bustling city without a map. It was overwhelming, with so many directions to choose from that it’s hard to know where to start.

I began my first year of primary teaching at DCU, a milestone I had worked incredibly hard to reach. Yet, despite all the effort I put into getting there, it didn’t take long before I felt completely burnt out, physically drained, and mentally overwhelmed.

At the time, taking a year off in the middle of my degree felt incredibly daunting watching all my friends move forward while I faced a year with no clear plan and no one to guide me through it. However, with the kindness and support of those around me, I already felt like I was beginning to take my first steps in a new direction.

Taking the year out was very last minute so I felt like I was just thrown into the deep end of adulthood. At 19, I was working a minimum-wage job at an ice cream shop, depressed, and struggling with the lowest self-esteem I had ever experienced. I knew something had to change. That moment came when I decided to reach out to a local primary school, emailing them about the possibility of gaining substitute teaching experience. I received an almost instant reply, inviting me for an interview and discussing the potential of working with children from junior infants to 2nd class. With countless possibilities for how I could spend my gap year, this option felt like the best path forward.

I started working the day after I got interviewed. Throughout the next month, I gained experience teaching junior and senior infants, first class and special education. These experiences taught me so much about being a good teacher and opened my world in a way professional placement couldn’t.

However, one day, I was handed an opportunity that would change my life. My boss called me into her office to discuss something new: a teacher was going on maternity leave, and she offered me the incredible chance to take over the senior infants’ class for the rest of the school year. It was a defining moment that completely reshaped my future.

When I was offered the position, I was truly speechless. There were millions of thoughts running through my head: ‘‘OH MY GOODNESS I’M SO EXCITED!’ and ‘I’M GOING TO HAVE SO MUCH FUN’’. However, many ‘what ifs’ also flooded my mind: ‘‘what if the kids don’t like me’, ‘what if I’m just not going to be good enough?!’’. Every exciting thought I was plagued with a doubtful contemplation. Yet isn’t the whole point of a gap year to push us beyond our comfort zones?

From organising a nativity play to crowning the weekly “Student of the Week” and teaching children how to read and count, working with senior infants full-time gave me a real glimpse into life after college. These experiences not only highlighted the joys and challenges of the classroom but also solidified my passion for a career in education. This role helped me step confidently into the shoes of a young professional, and I no longer felt like an inexperienced 19-year-old.

While I loved the responsibility of a “big girl job”, I also missed the unique rhythm of college life. With real-world teaching experience under my belt, I was excited to return to my studies, knowing that my hands-on insights will be a powerful asset in my “academic weapon” era.

During my gap year, I had the chance to connect with teachers and principals at the school where I worked, creating a strong, supportive professional network. They welcomed me back as a substitute teacher on my days off from college, providing a sense of stability and continuity as I resumed my studies.

The most profound change, however, was in my mental health and how it reshaped my personality. Before my gap year, my anxiety and depression were overwhelming, which impacted my interactions with others. I often felt socially awkward and tended to isolate myself. However, during that year, I was surrounded by incredible, supportive people who helped me grow. I learned to approach others with empathy rather than judgment, a perspective that working with children helped me put into practice. Embracing my playful, chatty side became easier, and I stopped worrying so much about how others perceived me.

Two months ago, I began my second year of college. Although I was initially nervous, I quickly made friends and formed meaningful connections. With the hands-on classroom experience I’ve gained; I feel more academically confident than ever.

For the first time, I truly love the person I’ve become. Taking a year off from college was pivotal in shaping the woman I am today.