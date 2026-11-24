This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If I told you about endometriosis, chances are you have heard of it before. But if I changed

that word to endosalpingiosis, would you know what I was talking about? You probably

wouldn’t. And honestly, that is scary!



There is so much about our bodies that we don’t understand, so much we don’t know about

why they behave the way they do and so much that remains under-researched and unknown.

For decades, medical research has relied heavily on male biology, with women and their

biology historically excluded or underrepresented. Although things have improved

significantly in recent times and modern medicine, equality is still a work in progress. And

we are nowhere near done.



For generations, women’s health and pain have been brushed aside, dismissed or normalised

as simply part of being a woman. We’ve grown up hearing phrases like, “It’s just period pain”

and “Periods are supposed to hurt.” We’ve been taught to accept discomfort, even when that

discomfort becomes unbearable. But what happens when the pain is anything but normal?

Being a woman shouldn’t translate to living in agony.



Endometriosis is a condition that affects women in ways that travels far deeper than painful

periods. It is a chronic inflammatory whole-body disease where tissue like the lining of the

uterus grows outside the uterus – It debilitates and affects every aspect of everyday life – it

acts the same as a cancer cell. It infects, it grows, it destroys. Approximately 1 in 10 women

will have this condition, so now I ask you take a second. Look around you right now as you

read, find ten women around you or simply name ten women you know no matter their age or

relation to you. One of them will get this disease.



And that is only endometriosis, one part of a much bigger picture. PCOS, adenomyosis,

fibroids, PMDD and other reproductive, hormonal and chronic health and conditions affect

millions more. And don’t even get me started on the effects, the journey, the symptoms and

the agony have on mental health issues.



Sometimes, getting answers can feel like a battle. I was 12 the first time I sat in a doctor’s

office, practically screaming that the pain was so intense I thought I was going to faint. I had

started my periods at just nine years old, the first girl in my primary school class to do so.



And from those early years, I was repeatedly told that it was simply part of being a woman,

that the pain was normal.



I have fainted, cried, struggled to walk, stand, eat and even move because of the pain. It

wasn’t just around my period; ovulation could be just as unbearable. Eventually, it reached a

point where there was only one week a month when I felt okay. And by okay, I simply mean

not in agony.

My first hospital admission came when I was 17. After months of appointments with my GP

and on call doctors because of a pain in my right side, one doctor briefly mentioned the word

endometriosis to me, but I had absolutely no idea what it was, and the possibility was quickly

dismissed as highly unlikely.



For months, my symptoms were put down to simply heavy ovulation. I was even beginning

to question myself, Was I imagining it? Was I being dramatic? Was this just something every

woman experienced? I started to believe it was in my head until suddenly, it wasn’t.



One day I went from laughing about getting a day off school for a simple scan, to lying on a

surgical bed being told that I could potentially lose my ovaries and reproductive organs, all

within the space of an hour. My journey started at nine, but my fight started at 17.



Since then, I have undergone three surgeries in the space of three years, desperately trying to

understand the cause of my pain and find answers. Heavy bleeding, fainting, collapsing,

insomnia, constant exhaustion, difficulty eating, gastrointestinal problems and the impact on

my mental health are just some of the things that have become part of my reality, and it

shouldn’t just be ironed down to ‘Being a woman’.



Eventually, I received an answer that I had never even heard of before: ‘Endosalpingiosis’.

The rarest form endometriosis. I was fortunate that we found a doctor to review reviewing my

scans, surgical notes and images that was coincidently involved in an early research study

into the condition at Trinity College Dublin. Without that opportunity and that willingness to

look further, I wonder how much longer I would have gone without answers.



I could sit here and list every symptom, every appointment, every disappointment and every

moment I felt unheard. But I won’t. Because I know I am not the only one.



Perhaps you have experienced something similar. Perhaps your sister, mother, daughter,

friend or someone you love has spent years trying to get answers. Perhaps you are still sitting

in a doctor’s office, wondering how many more times you will have to explain that something

is wrong. And that is exactly why we need to talk about this.



We need more research. More awareness. Better education. Better funding. And, most

importantly, we need women to be listened to.



You should not have to collapse before someone takes your pain seriously. You should not

have to fight for years to be believed. And you should never be made to feel that your

suffering is simply the price of being a woman.



Your pain is not a personality trait. Your suffering is not an exaggeration. And being a woman

is not a diagnosis.



If nobody has told you this yet, I believe you. And you deserve answers.