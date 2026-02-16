Her Campus Comfort Movies Every Student Needs This Semester

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Back-to-college season has snuck up so quickly; I feel like I blinked and Christmas break disappeared. For some, this means stressful exams, starting placement, or simply being excited to see your friends again. Whatever you are feeling right now, here is a little secret: it is an emotional time for us all. So here at Her Campus, we are covering all your back-to-college moods with comfort movies to help you through.

For when you need a relatable reset: Bridget Jones’s Diary

Starting off strong with Bridget Jones’s Diary, the ultimate comfort movie in my opinion. I could practically recite it with how many times I have watched it. This film delivers everything from laughs to love to painfully relatable moments. We have all had our fair share of Bridget Jones experiences. That is what makes it so comforting. It reminds us that you can survive those “Oh my God, that was so embarrassing” moments and still have a great career, solid friendships, and maybe even a charming love interest.

For when exams are looming: Dead Poets Society

If January exams and endless assignments are weighing on you, Dead Poets Society is the perfect academic comfort watch. The atmosphere in John Keating’s classroom romanticises learning in a way that makes you want to open a book immediately. It reminds us that education does not have to be robotic and repetitive. It also highlights the importance of staying true to yourself and making time for what brings you joy. As the film says, “But poetry, romance, love, beauty? These are what we stay alive for.”

For a more serious academic tone, try Good Will Hunting. If you are in the mood for something lighter, you can never go wrong with a Harry Potter marathon.

For the hopeless romantics and campus crushes

Do not think I have forgotten about you. Whether you are hoping to catch a glance from someone across campus, waiting on a text back, or happily settled in a college relationship, these films are for the yearners: The Notebook, Pride and Prejudice, Dirty Dancing, Beauty and the Beast, West Side Story, The Proposal, and Moulin Rouge. There is something for every romantic situation. Just remember, if someone does not want you fully and wholeheartedly, they are not the one.

For when you miss your friends: Ultimate friendship films

If you are counting down the days until you are reunited with your friends, these films will get you even more excited. The Goonies has to take the top spot. Full of adventure and humour, it will make you want to set off on your own treasure hunt or at least gather everyone for a cosy movie night. It is, in my opinion, the ultimate friendship film.

Close behind for the bestie vibes are Mamma Mia!, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, How to Train Your Dragon, The Breakfast Club, Stand By Me, and E.T.

That is all for now. Hopefully, some of these comfort movies will help you through the back-to-college blur. If none of these are quite right, put on Star Wars or Avatar. They are always a reliable choice, no matter how many times you have seen them. And if you have not seen them yet, now is your sign.

Enjoy your movie marathons.