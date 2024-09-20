The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In my opinion, dating apps have categorically created negative spaces and influenced dating culture. While they may facilitate meeting new people, the ease of connection doesn’t necessarily translate to finding true love. From experiences of ghosting to encounters with superficiality on platforms like Tinder, Hinge and Bumble, these apps have undoubtedly contributed to a sense of isolation. Communicating behind screens diminishes our own ability to engage in everyday face-to-face interactions. While there are arguments in favour of this form of communication, I cannot help but feel that it only serves to diminish the development of genuine connections, which can lead to significant anxiety for individuals. Do these apps encourage meeting the love of your life? Or a messy situationship.

I’ve spoken to multiple friends who use these apps and there’s always been a fixation on emphasising the number of matches they receive. An obsession similar to social media metrics; the amount of likes on posts, of Instagram followers, which begs the question – has society made a fatal mistake in fostering a really unhealthy fixation on QUANTITY rather than QUALITY?

This constant pursuit of validation can certainly knock down one’s confidence. Users may feel inadequate, and unworthy and even experience self-doubt. It’s been reported that dating app users face 3x the amount of stress compared to non-users. Whilst 64% of men have felt insecure because of the lack of messages they received, 54% of women felt the opposite by being overwhelmed by the number of messages they received according to research done by Pew Research Center 2023.

Dating apps can feel a lot like window shopping. We swipe and move from one to the other allowing each decision to hinge (pun intended) primarily on physical appearance. We scrutinize details like clothing, hair colour, height, and even hobbies like playing the guitar (Remember that scene from Barbie where Ken plays the guitar? We DON’T want that). This constant search for the next potential match makes it tough to commit to actual dates. The temptation of the next potential match is always there. This “choice overload effect” as researchers have named it examines the idea that too many options can be overwhelming and not necessarily to our advantage at all. We become less satisfied with our choices.

Another concerning factor to consider is that the chance of receiving unsolicited images has reportedly risen due to the rise of online communication. According to Pew Research Center, 56% of women under the age of 50 had been sent a sexually explicit message or image they didn’t ask for. As well 11% of these women surveyed received threats of physical harm. How is it possible that despite the advancements we have made as a society, this type of behaviour still seems to be prevalent amongst secondary-level and third-level students? It is crucial we strike a balance between the convenience these apps offer, as well as addressing potential negative consequences dating apps may bring to individuals. We should place emphasis on the importance of fostering genuine connections and maintaining a healthy approach in this modern-day era of dating.