Female Health and the Contraceptive Pill

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The debate around the contraceptive pill has become a major conversation on social media, with women sharing personal experiences, questioning side effects, and re-evaluating what informed choice really looks like. But beneath these modern discussions lies a deeper history, especially in places like Ireland, where access to the pill was not always a given but something women had to actively fight for.

For much of the 20th century, contraception in Ireland was heavily restricted under the influence of law, religion, and social norms. The pill, although available elsewhere, was effectively inaccessible for many Irish women. Even when it could be prescribed, it was often framed as a “cycle regulator” rather than openly acknowledged as contraception. It wasn’t until the Health (Family Planning) Act 1979 that limited access to contraception became legal, and even then, it was restricted to certain groups, such as married couples with prescriptions. It took further decades of activism, campaigning, and cultural change before contraception became more widely and openly available. This history shows that access to something as fundamental as reproductive control was never simply handed over; it was won through persistence and resistance.

Looking at the global picture today, access to the pill is still far from equal. In many parts of the world, women face barriers such as high costs, lack of healthcare services, cultural stigma, or legal restrictions. In some countries, contraception is still tightly controlled or discouraged, meaning that women do not have the same freedom to make decisions about their own bodies. This creates a stark contrast: while some women are now debating which form of contraception suits them best, others are still fighting for the basic right to access it at all.

From a personal perspective, it seems clear that the pill should be freely available and easily accessible. It is not just about preventing pregnancy; it is also used to manage conditions like hormonal imbalances, severe menstrual pain, and other health concerns. Access to the pill supports not only physical health but also education, career opportunities, and overall independence. Limiting that access, in any context, feels like limiting choice.

Having the choice to go on the contraceptive pill gives women greater control over their own bodies and life decisions, which is a key part of independence and equality. The pill not only allows women to prevent unwanted pregnancies but also offers important health benefits, such as regulating periods, reducing menstrual pain, improving acne, and managing hormonal conditions. Being able to access it freely means women can make informed choices about their health, education, and future, rather than being limited by a lack of options or control.

At the same time, it is difficult not to question whether gender has influenced how hard women have had to fight for it. Looking back at the long struggle in Ireland, there is a sense that women’s needs were not treated with urgency or priority. This raises the question: if a contraceptive pill had been created for men, would it have faced the same resistance? Or would it have been normalised more quickly, framed as practical rather than controversial? While there is no definitive answer, the contrast does highlight how women’s health issues have often been politicised or controlled in ways that men’s health has not.

What makes the current social media conversation so powerful is that it brings all of these layers together. On platforms like TikTok and Instagram, women are not only sharing their personal experiences with the pill but also educating each other about its history, its risks, and its importance. There is a shift from silence to openness, from being told what to do to actively questioning and choosing for oneself.

Ultimately, the conversation around the pill today is not just about whether or not to take it. It is about access, autonomy, and equality. It reflects how far things have come, particularly in countries like Ireland, but also how much further there is to go. And at the centre of it all is a simple idea: that decisions about women’s bodies should belong to women themselves, without unnecessary barriers, stigma, or struggle.