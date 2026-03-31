DCU Dorm Diaries: International Postgraduate

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I am an international student from Malaysia, and I call Postgraduate Residences A on DCU Glasnevin Campus my home while I am pursuing my Master’s in Dublin. This is what I love and hate about living on campus.

The commute time is one of the biggest advantages of living on campus. It will take me less than five minutes to get from the Postgraduate Residences to the Henry Gratton Building, where my classes are. This is so underrated, and it means I do not have to deal with the morning rush or commuting in general and allows me to wake up later. Additionally, it allows me to head back to my room and sneak a nap in between classes. This proximity to the university has enabled me to fully immerse myself in university and campus life and sign up for seven societies, with a different activity happening every day to fill my schedule. Some of my favourite memories in DCU are just me sitting in NuBar at night with a group of people I met a few hours ago through a society meeting and talking for hours, knowing my house is just 5 minutes away.

I share my flat with 4 other flatmates. We each have our own bathroom, so thankfully, we have privacy. Although I do not see my flatmates often, they are lovely people, and we maintain a cordial relationship.

One of the biggest drawbacks of living on campus is the amount I pay monthly for rent. I pay on average €1,100, with €1,000 being the base rental and the remainder being the service charge. Most people would agree that it is extortionate, even for Dublin standards, but that is the price you pay for convenience. My accommodation also does not come with a television. Sometimes I just want to watch football or watch Netflix on a big screen while relaxing on the couch after a long day of classes. Yes, this is a first-world problem when NuBar is literally 5 minutes away, but on the weekends, NuBar is closed. Living on a university campus means it takes me at least 30 minutes to reach O’Connell Street by the E1/E2/19. Living on campus also means it can get lonely during the weekends when there are no classes, and NuBar is closed.

Overall, even though the price of the rental makes my heart skip a beat, I am thrilled to be living on campus.