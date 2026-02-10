Youthful Consumerism: Why Putting Off Purchases Matters

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I recently started watching Sex and the City.

I know, I know. What took me so long?

As I watched Carrie Bradshaw pick out a new pair of shoes while wearing an already fabulous outfit, I was struck with the thought: ugh, I wish I could buy, and buy, and buy like that!

An important distinction between Carrie and me: she’s 40, I’m 20. She has a full-time job, and I’m a full-time student. She has life savings, and I’m only starting to save. I’m in college, and she already has her degree.

We all tend to yearn for the purchasing power of someone with infinite resources. However, we rarely stop and consider that life has a standard for who that purchasing power goes to, and it’s mostly well-financed adults, with fully developed prefrontal cortices, and savings that allow them to buy a little something periodically.

Financial footwork is a dance we must all learn, rehearse, and repeat throughout our lives, but it is crucial to pick it up when you’re in your twenties. Budgeting is essential, and saving money feels like a dire consequence of adulthood. Making it all the more difficult to save, however, is our mindset of instant gratification.

Recently, I was looking through my saved videos for a topic I thought would be interesting to examine in my 2026 articles. When I scrolled onto the video below, I knew I’d struck gold.

In a world that has shifted from well-seasoned adults purchasing items they know they can afford to teenagers clamoring to buy the next hot commodity, it can be tricky to want more, but still understand that purchasing comes with time and attentiveness.

Colleges, especially now more than ever, are a hotbed for consumerism. In my eyes, it seems that every young woman I pass on my way to class or work has the newest purse, a two-piece set that appears to make all right in the world, or a cute pair of shoes that stop and make me say, “Hey, maybe I need those, too!” When I open my phone, I’m greeted with women my age selling to me. Even if it’s not a blatantly obvious ad (e.g., it’s a chic compilation of Pinterest photos), I am still being shown idealized versions of life, most of which are tied heavily to the products and items I need to buy.

Additionally, it’s my opinion that we need to stop seeing people wearing designer brands at ridiculously young ages. Sure, if you’re a celebrity’s child, go for it! But I disagree with the current trend of everyone and their dog having something designer, or even having a whole designer collection. It puts a great deal of pressure on young people, such as myself, to feel like I also need a “staple designer piece” in my wardrobe. I think it’s even more relevant in an “IRL” sense, because we see many young women actually carrying designer purses to their classes. *cough cough* Goyard Tote Bag. When we look around, and all our eyes are met with are constant purchases, it can be difficult to separate ourselves from the longing to buy.

To be blunt, no one, at 20 years old, should be replicating the spending habits of someone who is well into adulthood with a full-time job. It’s just not sustainable for the current economic climate, especially because saving is far more beneficial, in the long-run, than buying many tiny, yet trendy items that will bring you the illusion of status.

Waiting to purchase your dream item isn’t complacency; it’s actually power. Creating a wishlist and marking things down can be essential for building good spending habits and better saving habits. It keeps us in control of our wants and needs, and lets us actually have more purchasing power later on. Additionally, creating a wishlist supports us as we restructure the way we think about buying in the 21st century. Instead of seeking to purchase something constantly, we’re working on optimizing a slow, consistent-with-our-identity, and mature buying pattern.

Having autonomy and control over our spending habits is my biggest goal as I transition into adulthood. Carrie Bradshaw may have an inspiration and a very attractive wardrobe, but hey, I’m 20! I’ll get there eventually. And when I do, I’ll be able to spend that money comfortably, knowing I’ve worked hard to save instead of spend. And I’ll finally check that purchase off my wishlist, no matter how long it may take.