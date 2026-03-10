Why #FreeBritney Still Matters, Even If She Was Arrested

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Britney Spears was subject to a personal and estate conservatorship between the years of 2008 and 2021. Nearly 14 years of her life were spent under the control of her father and a court-appointed attorney who’d found the perfect cash cow.

When the public became aware of the restrictive nature of this conservatorship, outrage ensued. The hashtag ‘Free Britney’ was a social media phenomenon — everyone was talking about how Britney needed to be free to live on her own, out from under the thumb of her father Jamie Spears. The discussion was backdropped by a growing awareness of the harassment women celebrities endured from paparazzi and press during the early 2000s era of pop culture.

It seemed like everyone was team Britney. But in the years following her release from the conservatorship, concern still stews. Spears often posts unsettling content online, from videos of her dancing with knives to off-putting rambling. Her social media presence is unmistakably jarring, and part of her brand nowadays. Then came news of the DUI.

Spears was arrested for driving under the influence on the night of Wednesday, March 4 in Ventura, California after reports of a car swerving and speeding were given to authorities, who then apprehended Spears. It’s unclear what she was under the influence of — she blew under California’s legal limit of .08% BAC, and her chemical testing is still pending results.

Now, talk of the conservatorship is back in the ether. People are concerned: did we make a mistake freeing Britney?

No, we didn’t. Millions of people drive under the influence each year, hundreds of thousands of which are arrested for DUIs in the U.S., and most of them are treated as fully autonomous and responsible for their own actions. Obviously, what Britney did was not okay. She put herself and others in danger. But does that mean another person should now retain control of her life physically, emotionally, medically, and financially? Absolutely not. Your Uncle Bob who caught a DUI back in ’95 can corroborate that.

While speculative, it seems clear that Britney has struggled with addiction. Many, many Americans share this medical issue, and they deserve compassion, humanity, and respect for their autonomy nonetheless. Britney is no different. She’s a human being with the same capacity for making mistakes, for remorse, and for atonement as any other.

If you’re still doubting whether or not Britney needs to be watched-over by her conservators, here’s something you need to read. Spears made this statement while fighting to end her conservatorship:

“I’m not happy. I can’t sleep. I’m so angry it’s insane, and I’m depressed. … My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship should be in jail. The last time I spoke to you made me feel like I was dead, like I didn’t matter. … It’s embarrassing and demoralizing what I’ve been through, and that’s the main reason I’ve never said it openly. And mainly I didn’t want to say it openly because I honestly didn’t think anyone would believe me. It makes no sense for the state of California to sit back and literally watch me make a living for so many people and be told I’m not good enough. But I’m great at what I do… I feel left out and alone and I’m tired of feeling alone. I deserve to have the same rights as anybody does…”

Anyone who’s dealt with the sort of trauma Britney’s been through can be expected to struggle adjusting to their newfound freedom. She was separated from her children, restricted from relationships, and treated like a financial puppet for others’ gain. She deserves to be free from abuse, and while she made a big mistake, it does not undermine her rights to behave as a free agent — nor does her struggle with sobriety.

The courts freed Britney from her conservatorship for good reason, and now we have to free her from the court of public opinion. We may never know exactly what Britney is feeling or the reasons for her behavior, and we don’t need to. We’ll have to wait to see what’s next for her. But in the meantime, she deserves our patience and support. Recovery is not linear, even for this megastar.