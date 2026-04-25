When Did I Stop Being The First Call 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It can be hard being alone.

Not in the way it’s casually said, not “I’m bored tonight” alone. But the kind that sits with you quietly, rotting away in the pit of your stomach, building slowly. The kind where you look around one day and realize that all your people have someone, and somehow you’re the one left standing without someone of your own.

I’ve struggled with this all year, but the last couple of months it’s gotten worse. I’m at a point where when I say all my friends are in relationships, it’s not a dramatic sigh; it’s true. I have been left with the thought that I am no longer my friends ‘first person to call’.

It’s not being single that I struggle with, it’s the feeling that my people keep choosing someone else over me.

I want to feel that when I am having a rough day, I can go to someone. I want to feel that they want to be there, through the good and the bad, not just when it is easy. Currently, it feels like when I’m struggling, I have to keep it to myself. I don’t feel like I have my person to help me figure out what I’m going through and to lean on when I am having a rough day. I don’t want to feel like I am too much, or not enough, or somewhere in between.

I believe that this started in my childhood because I always struggled with going to my family when I was struggling. I didn’t truly feel like they would be there for me, especially because there was so much else going on with my family. I have always felt I have to be strong for everyone else around me, so now, the feeling of being everyone’s second choice is really compounding.

Now I know that this isn’t the whole truth. I know I do have people who care about me. But knowing it and feeling it are two completely different things. And that gap, the space between knowing and truly feeling, makes it so much harder to open up when I actually need to.

I’m not great at opening up. I never really have been. But I’ve tried. And there have been times I did open up and felt like the person on the other side just… didn’t care. So I closed off. More and more, I closed off until opening up felt like a risk not worth taking.

I’m not writing this to call anyone out. I’m writing this because I think someone else is sitting with this same feeling right now and has no idea how to say it out loud. I’m writing it because I want to be seen and loved by my friends. I want to feel heard. I want to have my people.

And right now, I’m not sure I do. But I do know writing shows that I do have a voice.

I don’t have a resolution. I don’t have the part where it gets better. What I have is this; the admission that it hurts, and the hope that saying so is worth something.