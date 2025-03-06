The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Disclaimer: This article is not professional medical advice. For any health questions or concerns, consult a qualified healthcare professional.

Let’s be honest. Going to any doctor, especially the gynecologist, can be scary. I’m here to help soothe those fears and discuss what to expect at your first pap smear. Going into my first exam, I had no idea what to expect — I was terrified. I sat in the waiting room and filled out endless paperwork asking about my family history, my own personal medical history, and other typical questions. Some other questions were, “Do you think you have any STDs?” and “Could you be pregnant?”

After a few minutes of sitting in the waiting room, I was called back into the office, where they weighed me and measured my height. Once in the room, they checked my blood pressure and oxygen levels. The nurse who checked my blood pressure asked me more about my family history while she recorded the answers on a computer in the exam room. At this point I was honestly really nervous, even though I had nothing to be nervous about.

After answering the questions, I was asked to undress completely and to put on a hospital gown. Bra, underwear, everything had to come off. The doctor then explained what a pap smear and annual exam entailed. She walked me through it step by step so nothing would come as a surprise to me. The idea of being completely naked in front of a stranger seems daunting, but remember that they are medical professionals who do exams like this all day, every day. It’s just another day at work for them.

First, she did a breast exam to check for any unusual lumps. She started up near my armpits, which, turns out, is where your breast tissue starts, and then made her way down and checked for lumps or anything unusual. I was also taught how to give myself a breast exam at home. After that, she checked my lymph nodes and asked me to swallow several times.

This next part was the part I was the most nervous about, the pap smear. Before this appointment, all I knew was that I was supposed to get one once I turned 21. However, I didn’t see how the pap smear was done. Firstly, she inserted the speculum so she could see my cervix — this was uncomfortable for me, but it wasn’t painful. She then swabbed my uterus, which is meant to collect cells to test for things like cervical cancer and other life-threatening conditions. Again, this was uncomfortable, but it didn’t hurt at all. This felt like a bit of pressure, and then it was over. Once she collected the sample, she took the speculum out and put the cell sample aside. Lastly, she inserted two fingers into my vagina, feeling for any physical abnormalities.

Once she was done, she explained that everything looked alright, and that I had nothing to worry about. I’m good to go for several years before I have to get another pap smear. Even though they are daunting, yearly vaginal exams are essential to your physical health. Before my first exam, I was not educated on what exactly it was, I was expecting it to be painful and scary. Thankfully, I was wrong.

Yes, they can be awkward and uncomfortable, but at the end of the day they aren’t a big deal. I hope this can give you some peace of mind for your first annual exam.