What I’m Listening To This April

Each month, it’s become a tradition to write an article that recaps the songs I’ve been listening to. I love writing these because they give me another excuse to listen to them while I work on the article, and writing one each month pushes me to explore more music. However, I didn’t realize that up to this point I have been leaving out a very significant category of what I am listening to — podcasts.



This month, I have listened to a lot of new music, but more frequently, I found myself turning on a podcast or audio book. To provide a wider view into my spring semester and last full month of sophomore year, here are the songs and podcasts that have been getting me through.

What It Takes to Make You Love Me by Art Lown

One of my favorite aspects of listening to music is when I find a song I have never heard before, and before I can realize it, it’s on repeat and I know the lyrics. Sitting out in the sun earlier this month, What It Takes to Make You Love Me played in my headphones. Found from one of the best sources — one of Emma Chamberlain’s playlists — this song has made its way close to the top of my Receptify.

Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain

If it wasn’t clear from the previous section, I am a huge fan of Emma Chamberlain. A celebrity who if I saw in person, I’m not sure how I would behave. Growing up through middle school and now college, watching her videos and listening to her podcast, it’s amazing to see the growth she’s had. Her podcast topics range from fashion, to advice, and many others.

Her newest change to her podcast has been including a video with each of her episodes. More frequently releasing YouTube videos, she has turned the set of her podcast into a space that mirrors her personality in her videos and Instagram. With multiple episodes coming out each week, there is no shortage of episodes to listen to.

I Ain’t Comin’ Back by Morgan Wallen and Post Malone

“Girl, half of this town has got a name for me, and I can’t say I don’t agree.” There’s no shortage of comments about Morgan Wallen online from his upcoming song with Tate McRae, to his behavior on stage, and other situations. However, as a musician, this music he has released prior to his upcoming album has been a reflective view on his life. Appearing on Theo Von’s podcast, This Past Weekend, earlier this year, he commented that he wants this album to be different from his others and a spin on country music that focuses on his new role as a dad. Additionally he said, “I ain’t been in a bar since the last time I was in a bar and that everyone knows about.” As someone who is a fan of his music, I enjoy that these songs are taking a more introspective approach than his previous music.

The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins

I always say that I believe things show up in my life when they’re meant to, this is something that I needed to hear. Through the countless motivational speaker’s clips my mom sends me on instagram, I just feel like they’re telling me things I already know. The Let Them Theory is in theory something I always knew was there, but listening to Mel Robbins narrate her own book has been such an enjoyable experience.

Her personal stories littered throughout her novel feel like podcasts and make the concept feel more tangible. The background she provides from experts gives a soundness to the theory she discusses. I have tried implementing this into my life and feel that it has been beneficial.

Henry, Come On by Lana del Rey

I mean Lana come on, of course this song is at the top of my Receiptify. I have been waiting for this and her upcoming album since it was initially supposed to come out. After seeing her Stagecoach set, I am more excited than ever. Shading Morgan Wallen and flexing her 57.5 million listeners on Spotify only built my anticipation for this album. Lana del Rey is one of the only singers who can honestly say anything –– the most random, seemingly meaningless lyrics — and I think to myself, god that’s genius. She still flies commercial and calls up psychics. I mean I’ve never heard anything more relatable.

Cancelled with Tana Mongeau & Brooke Schofield

I love a good story. Since the beginning of her YouTube career, Tana Mongeau has made a career out of exaggerated, entertaining stories. Her podcast, Cancelled, with Brooke Schofield is no different. Each time they come out with a podcast, as I listen, I have to hold the sides of the treadmill so I don’t fall off of it from laughing. From exploring the complexities of living in LA, the perception of women and their own procedures, to outrageous stories, there is no dull moment throughout their episodes.

Although they have a dynamic on screen presence, they often have guests, recently Chelsea Handler and Camilla Araújo, that display their interest in a wider world of pop culture. I would argue that some of their most entertaining episodes are when they bring in their friend group: Ari Aguirre, Imari Stuart, Trevi Moran, and a recurring Paige Camerlain. Additionally on their Patreon, from Tana’s antics trying not to get their video clipped, to Makoa answering questions about his and Tana’s relationship, there is no shortage of entertaining content.

Girl, So Confusing by Charlie XCX and Lorde

Watching her Coachella set through TikTok, I have never been more jealous of an audience. I am of the opinion that BRAT summer is forever, and it is one — three different versions — of the most pivotal albums I have listened to. A no skip, fun album. Girl, So Confusing is one of the best songs on the original album and with Lorde, it has another layer that it didn’t previously have. They complement each other so well on the track, making it one of my most listened songs this month.

Therapuss with Jake Shane

As a fellow Scorpio sun and Gemini rising, watching Jake Shane’s Therapuss feels partially like watching myself — I’m self absorbed I know. The slew of guests he has sat on his couch have created a podcast where every episode has a different vibe. A versatile and thoughtful host, his questions are often insightful and are questions I haven’t heard other reporters ask. His concept for his show — a blend of one of his favorite foods and therapy, for him, his guest and those sending questions in — is original and entertaining.

Giving songs, movies, and shows as his puscription — his way of combining octopus, what inspired his podcast title, with prescription– has given me many recommendations beyond the other advice he and his guests give. Recently his podcast with Amelia Dimoldenberg, the host of Chicken Shop Date, offered a deeper insight into the world of interviewing and reporting. He is brilliant for the concept of his tour, because who doesn’t want to pretend their crowd is a group of paparazzi — or maybe that’s just the Scorpio in me talking.

This month, listening to podcasts and music is what kept me going through the end of the semester. Although these are a few options to keep in mind, there are so many different celebrities who are adopting the format of a podcast. With a summer ahead, I am excited to see what new podcasts and songs come out.