Her Campus at CU Boulder

We spend so much of our lives trying to figure out who we are—looking for signs, labels, or external validations that will tell us we’ve “arrived.” However, at the end of the day, the truth is simple: we are who we are. No amount of change, growth, or outside influence can take away the essence of who we’ve been all along. It’s not about becoming someone else; it’s about uncovering the layers that have always been there.

Michelangelo once said, “I saw the angel in the marble and carved it until I set him free.” In many ways, that’s what it feels like to discover yourself. You’re not adding anything that wasn’t already there, you’re simply chipping away the excess, the expectations, and the noise, until the real you emerges.

Sometimes, we get caught up in thinking that who we are isn’t enough. We see ourselves through the distorted lens of what society expects, or we compare ourselves to others and feel like we need to be more—more successful, more outgoing, more anything. But the beauty of it all is that we’re already enough. Just like a tree grows and bends, but never changes its roots, we evolve over time, but at our core, we remain true to ourselves.

There’s something freeing about accepting this. When you stop trying to become someone else and start living as you truly are, you find a kind of peace that wasn’t there before. It’s like the moment the sun breaks through the clouds after a storm. The world hasn’t changed, but your perspective has shifted. You’re no longer striving to be anything other than yourself.

We are who we are. That doesn’t mean we can’t grow, or that we’re stuck in one place. Growth is natural, and it’s part of life. The core of who we are—our values, our instincts, our passions—those things remain. The oak tree doesn’t envy the pine, nor does the river wish it were the sea. Each exists as it is, perfectly suited to its place in the world, and so do we.

Maybe the hardest part is letting go of the idea that we need to change who we are to fit in, to be liked, or to succeed. But the more you lean into your true self, the more you realize that authenticity is what draws people in. It’s not the perfect image you project, but the realness behind it. 

Our experiences shape us, our relationships guide us, but at the end of the day, we are who we are. So why not embrace that? Life becomes so much richer when you stop trying to edit yourself and just live. Whether you’re loud and bold, quiet and reflective, a dreamer or a realist, your unique combination of traits is what makes you, you.

In the end, we are like the seasons—constantly changing, yet always the same at our core. We grow, we adapt, but we remain ourselves.  That’s the most beautiful part of all. We are who we are, and that is more than enough.

Paige Javor

CU Boulder '28

Paige Javor is a staff writer at the Her Campus Chapter at the University of Colorado at Boulder. As she joined in September 2024, her duties include researching and writing articles and features to be published. At the University of Colorado at Boulder, she is a freshman double majoring in Political Science and English with an additional minor in International affairs as she is on a pre-law track. She began her professional writing career this year as she has past experience writing in advanced placement classes in highschool. She was very involved at her high school’s Make-a-Wish club as she served a role on the executive board helping organize fundraisers to raise over $10,000 a year for a specific wish family. Paige is also a part of Alpha Chi Omega, a sorority of Greek life in which she is very passionate about their philanthropy. Paige is involved in Phi Alpha Delta which is the pre-law fraternity as well as many other organizations on campus. Outside of school, Paige is a relentless shopper (both online and in-person) and a big foodie. She also indulges in binge-watching movies and shows. She is always almost found with at least one earbud in her ear as she listens to almost every type of music genre. She loves going on adventures with her friends as they span from going on a day long trip, or even just going to the grocery store. She as well loves spending time with her parents and texting them throughout the day to give random life updates or just to say hi.