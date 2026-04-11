Ways That Journaling Changed My Life

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s a weird stigma around journaling. Somewhere along the way, it got labeled as “cringe,” overly emotional, or something only middle schoolers with glitter pens and diary locks are supposed to do. In college, where everything feels fast, social, and performative, sitting down alone with your thoughts can almost feel embarrassing. Like you’re taking life too seriously. Like you should just brush things off and keep moving.

I used to think that way too.

I didn’t really start journaling until my sophomore year of college, and it wasn’t because I suddenly became a deep, introspective person. It was because I felt extremely overwhelmed in a way I hadn’t before. College has a way of throwing everything at you at once: friendships, relationships, classes, career pressure, independence, and the constant question of who you actually are. My thoughts were moving a mile a minute, and I realized quickly that I didn’t really have a space to sort them out.

So one day, I went to the bookstore and bought a notebook. Nothing fancy, no aesthetic Pinterest setup, just a plain old journal and pen.

I’m not going to lie, I felt awkward at first. I didn’t know what to write about, and it felt like I was forcing it. Some days I would write no more than two sentences and close it, even asking myself, What’s the point of this? But slowly, it became something part of my daily routine that I looked forward to. I had finally found my space where I didn’t have to impress anyone, explain myself, or filter my emotions.

Journaling forced me to slow down.

Before I started writing regularly, I would react to everything immediately. If something stressful or emotional happened, I would spiral and crash out. I’d overthink texts, conversations, relationships, friend drama, grades — quite literally everything. My mind would jump to the worst-case scenario in seconds. But when you sit down to journal, you can’t spiral at the same speed. Writing physically slows your thoughts down.

You have to form sentences. You have to put emotions into words, and in doing that, you start to realize that some of your own reactions don’t even make sense. Things that felt huge and catastrophic in your head suddenly look smaller and more manageable on paper.

Instead of immediately freaking out, journaling made me self reflect and ask myself questions.

Why did this bother me so much? Is this actually a big deal, or am I tired and stressed? What parts of this situation can I truly control?

The pause between feeling something and reacting to it has genuinely changed the way I handle my life.

Another way journaling changed me is that it made me more present in my own emotions. Before, I was really good at pushing things down because I “didn’t have time to deal with it,” or distracting myself. If something felt uncomfortable, I’d scroll on TikTok for hours, hang out with people, or simply pretend it wasn’t even happening. But when you sit down alone with a blank page, there’s nowhere to hide.

You have to face what you’re feeling and going through, even if it’s messy, confusing, or hard to confront. And the more you do it, the less scary it becomes. Emotions stop feeling like these overwhelming waves and start to become things you actually understand and are able to work through.

Now, I journal almost everyday. I look forward to it. And it’s not just for the bad moments.

I used to think that journaling was only for when something dramatic was happening — like heartbreak, stress, or a crisis. But some of my favorite entries are the most “normal” ones. Writing about a good day, a funny conversation, or a moment where I was truly, genuinely happy helps me remember that not everything is chaotic or messy. It creates a record of the good and bad, and when you look back and re-read, you can see your growth in real time.

You notice patterns. You see how things that once felt like the end of the world eventually worked themselves out. It puts into perspective how much you’ve changed in just a few months. To me, it’s like having a conversation with past versions of yourself.

College is such a monumental time. It’s the first time many of us are truly independent. We’re making our own decisions, building our identities, and figuring out what kind of people we want to become. In the middle of all that, it’s easy to lose track of ourselves. Everything moves so fast that we don’t always stop to reflect on what we’re feeling or learning within the process.

Journaling gives us that open and honest space.

You don’t need a fancy app or a perfect routine. You don’t even need to be “good” at writing. No one else is going to read it. There are no grades, no likes or comments, and no expectations. It is one of the very few things in life that is completely and unapologetically yours.

And maybe it still feels a little cringe. Maybe sitting alone and writing about your feelings isn’t the coolest thing you could be doing with your Friday night. But, honestly, neither is spiraling over the same problems over and over again without ever processing them. Journaling didn’t magically fix my life. It didn’t remove all the stress, heartbreak, or uncertainty, but it gave me a tool to handle those things with more clarity and calmness. It taught me how to sit with my emotions instead of running from them. Now I can slow down, reflect, and grow! And for something as simple as a pen and notebook, that seems to be a pretty life-changing trade to me.

If you’ve ever thought about journaling but felt like it was unnecessary, weird, or simply “not your thing,” just try it. Complain about your day. Talk about something you’re excited for. You don’t have to do it perfectly, and you don’t even have to do it every single day. But you might be surprised at how much a blank page can give back to you.