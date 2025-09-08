Unleashed: My Favorite Tracks Off Man’s Best Friend

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We all expect certain things from certain people, and right now, there’s a consistency listeners have come to expect from the music industry. On June 5, Sabrina Carpenter released her title track, “Manchild” as a single and shortly after, announced her album Man’s Best Friend. Leading up to the album’s release date on Aug. 29, there has been no shortage of polarizing opinions across the internet. “Manchild” feeling heavily like a product of the current pop music sound, sparked speculation on what her newest album would be like.

Recently, there has been a similar sound circulating pop music, which is not a unique occurrence within the genre. From sampling beats to using the same producers, pop music throughout the 2000s, now into the 2020s, can be categorized into different sections based on popularity of sound and artist alone. However, there has been one producer who has influenced a large portion of recent pop music — Jack Antonoff. An established artist in his own right, Antonoff has been involved in the writing and production of numerous songs for Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, and many others. Just to get it out of the way, I have to share that I, too, was afraid of his involvement in Carpenter’s project.

Sabrina Carpenter in “Manchild” Music Video

Although he is talented and pop music does have trending sounds, I feel as though there has been a consistency that is making it hard to distinguish artists from one another. What is really separating pop arts from one another currently is lyrics and not instrumentals. Breakups are never going to stop being a main component of pop music, but what makes Carpenter’s album distinct is her voice comes through — and not just vocally.

Despite my apprehension of what the album could have been, I really liked it. Carpenter’s cadence from her interviews and her humor shine through her lyrics. She has continuously pulled visual elements from the 60s, a little bit of the 70s, and even the 80s into her red carpet outfits. In the overall sound of her album and notably in “Tears” — both the song and video — she shows her inspiration from various decades is not just surface level.

In her Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe, she shares intricacies of the album that provide a wider lens into her creative process and the sound of the album. She takes a slight step away from the heavily country inspired Short N’ Sweet — despite some country influence still present on the record; and I appreciate that this album stands alone in her discography in both sound and image. All of the songs have some element that makes them special, but here are some of my favorites off Man’s Best Friend.

After releasing her album, Carpenter captioned her instagram announcement, “I encourage you to listen loud, in order, top to bottom, with friends or by yourself! This is sonically and lyrically my favorite way to experience this album!” I usually skip around albums, however since she voiced this is how she wanted her project listened to, I listened — and am listing — the songs in their album order.

“My Man on Willpower”

The throughline of this album is the female condition of navigating relationships with men. Carpenter on “My Man on Willpower” pokes fun at the way men seem to change seemingly with no meaning; He used to be literally obsessed with me/ I’m suddenly the least sought-after girl in the land. A really strong element of the album that does a really good job of translating to a wider audience is that the experiences she has are not unique. Her confusion on the way her man is focusing on himself, My man’s in touch with his emotions/ My man won’t touch me with a 20-foot pole, speaks to the way that people can lose someone while still being in a relationship.

“Sugar Talking”

“Sugar Talking” is my favorite song of my favorites because this song is one big contradiction. Carpenter digs at the way some men try to use their words and actions to seem like they care — especially when they don’t — and make girls feel awful. However, the most important aspect of the song is that she forgives him. It’s verbatim what you said last week/ It’s your seventh last chance, honey/ Get your sorry ass to mine. Hidden behind an upbeat tune, the message of the song is that even when someone recognizes a relationship isn’t working, it can be too hard to let go of. She displays that sometimes the feeling of being wanted by someone — however misguided or transactional the relationship actually is — can not just be let go.

This song really embodies the title of Man’s Best Friend. A significant portion of the controversy around her album was the original album cover. Kneeling on the ground, while a man holds her hair, and her holding up her hand like she’s doing something for validation, was a lot for some fans. Online, there has been a large conversation about marketing and the male gaze. However, for me what keeps Carpenter out of the same category of celebrities who focus on the male gaze is the way she talks about and treats men in her art. In her recent music videos, she’s killed off the male characters. In her songs, she acknowledges the faults of men and makes fun of them.

The topics of her music are nothing new to pop music, but her bluntness and language is something that has shifted from her previous music. I believe that fans expect and can hear the same things if they were said by another artist, however they don’t want to hear them from Carpenter. Although throughout the album there is this unwavering devotion to men, it doesn’t come without immense criticism on their behaviors and her own faults.

Alternate Cover Following Controversy

“We Almost Broke Up Again”

People miss the ballads. A large criticism of Carpenter’s recent albums is that she has strayed away from the ballad dominant songs. Carpenter is a really vocally skilled artist and playing to her strength, her previous albums and most popular songs have usually been ballads. However with her growing experimentation with music, it’s not shocking to me that she has strayed away.

Despite this, on Man’s Best Friend, I would argue “We Almost Broke Up Again” is the ballad. Although she draws inspiration from a number of musical genres, this album still includes the pop formula that she’s followed previously. The runs and inflections are so beautiful, making this song display her vocals so well. Her voice and lyrics mirroring the building of the instruments makes this song so layered and beautiful.

“Go Go Juice”

“Go Go Juice” is the ultimate combination of her vocal skill and humor. The song mentions men’s names that sound incredibly similar to her exes, allowing for her to point at them. There is a section in the song that sounds like you’re in a karaoke bar — and everyone is Carpenter — but her ad libs keep her main vocal centered in the song. However, this song hides sadness through a happy tune similar to “My Man on Willpower.” Sippin’ on my go-go juice, I can’t be blamed/ Some good old-fashioned fun sure numbs the pain.

Carpenter’s songs off Man’s Best Friend are fun and entertaining. Throughout her career she’s made thoughtful videos to go along with her album, and through her marketing she really embodies herself as an individual, and not just an image. Although there is an element of catering to the male gaze, her music embodies girlhood and navigating toxic relationships. I am excited to see what she’s working on next, but in the meantime, Man’s Best Friend will stay on repeat.