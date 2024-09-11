The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

TikTok is arguably the most popular social media platform of our generation, full of influencers, ads, trends, and everyday people having fun. What originally began as thirty-second videos of silly animals and fun dances to popular songs has evolved into something much bigger than we could have imagined almost five years ago. TikTok has something for everyone, and I have cultivated my FYP into the perfect source of information— something I didn’t even realize I was doing.

When I first downloaded the app, like most users, I was using it out of boredom for mindless entertainment. It was a great way for me to give my brain a break and not need to pay much attention to it—I can pick it up and put it down any time, unlike a TV show or audiobook. Now, though, I open the app with a purpose, a goal if you will.

The main thing I like going into TikTok for is the internet named “BookTok”—the “side of TikTok” dedicated solely to books. I love finding new books to read, especially cheesy romances from Kindle Unlimited (KU). My favorite kinds of “BookTok” videos are those with little scenes: they give me an overall vibe of the book plus a little teaser that makes me immediately switch apps to save the title. It’s how I found some of my favorite series, like the Windy City series by Liz Tomforde.

The second reason I adore my FYP is the recipes. Every day, I find new baking and cooking tips, and so many recipes I save and recreate. Plus, the videos are so fun and aesthetic. There are two creators I love, and whose videos I will always like and save: Justine Doiron (@justine_snacks) and Zoe Barrie (@zoebarrie). Justine has so many creative and healthy recipes that are easy to recreate, and her commentary in her videos is fun and witty. Zoe has a series I love where she breaks down recipes, which opens you up to personalizing tasty dishes.

TikTok is also a great place to find new music to listen to. There will be creators who compile different artists based on who is popular, a vibe or genre. TikTok is a great way to find up-and-coming artists who post their own content promoting their stuff. It’s how Noah Kahan blew up over quarantine, and how I found Spencer Sutherland’s discography. His newest pop album, “The Drama,” comes out in October, and I’m obsessed with his singles “Drama” and “Hater”— both of which will be featured on said album. I even got tickets for his Denver show next March.

Now, we can’t really talk about TikTok without mentioning its influence in world news and the upcoming elections. While I wouldn’t venture as far as to call it a reliable source, it does provide multiple perspectives on various topics that don’t always get covered in the news. The platform is also introducing a new way for political advertisements to reach the next generation of voters. Personally, it gives me a starting point when learning about what’s going on around me.