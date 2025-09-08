Things I Find Authentically Cool

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Oh, how I love a cool person.

I think everyone is cool; truly. I know it sounds like my perspective is inflated, and maybe it is. I’ve lived in enough cities, passed enough faces, connected with enough people to have a broad viewpoint and determine what I believe is cool.

Because “cool” means something different to everyone. It’s beautiful to think about the way everyone’s perceptions are individual and crafted from life experiences.

In my life, I’ve seen many cool things; from habits to clothes, from mindsets to content. When I saw people online making videos with lists about what they believed was “cool,” I said, “Hey, I’m not a content creator, but I am a writer.”

And with that, I present to you a list of 20 things, both niche and broad, that I find authentically cool. Keep in mind that this list is based on my perception and personal experience with the word “cool.” Take what you enjoy, and leave what you don’t!

Having an organized school handbag. When you’re carrying small bags containing your whole life inside your bag for university, I have no words. You have your whole life together, clearly.

Being passionate and excited about something.

When your room is not aesthetically pleasing, but reflects all of you. Bonus points if you have tons of souvenirs from all the places you’ve visited.

Giving random strangers compliments.

Using wired headphones.

The white tee, ballet flats, and dark wash jeans combo. Need I say more?

Eating green olives. I don’t know how you do it, but I want to be there with you.

Sketching on the side of your notebook.

Wearing your natural hair.

Carrying a journal and a half-read book with you. This just gives chic, highly educated energy. I’m even more impressed if you have memories or notes tucked into your journal.

Decorating your room with those big paper lanterns from IKEA.

Making a YouTube channel and posting random but well-made videos. My best friend does this, and I can’t explain the joy I feel when I watch what she creates. Her channel is @scientopic_.

Doing your homework in a coffee shop. Alpine Modern in Boulder has stunning coffee and breakfast toasts.

Making matcha at home. I am just so mesmerized by those who can make a perfect matcha latte, right from the comfort of their kitchen.

Owning and wearing a floppy, woven sun hat to the beach.

Watching movies/reading books and not cataloging them. This one is more niche and specific to how I feel about the media we consume. I admire those who are able to enjoy a movie or novel and not run to show off to the world that they’ve done so. They just sit in quiet appreciation.

Volunteering.

Mixing metal jewelry. If you can pull off mixed metals well, or even if you choose to wear all your jewelry instead of just picking one color for the day, you are cool.

When you throw your hair into a quick, messy bun and it looks perfect. I will forever be jealous of people who can do this.

Having an outdoor hobby. Spending time with nature is one of the most healing things a person can experience.

Being cool is, at the end of the day, a state of mind. I wrote a list of twenty things that I deem cool, but honestly, if you’re being and staying true to yourself, then you are cool by default. The more unique you are, the more cool you become. So, be yourself, and be cool.