The Ultimate Mog: Miramar “Jeans”

If this reads like a love letter, it’s because it is.

All my life, I’ve had a complicated relationship with jeans. My childhood closet consisted of chevron print blouses and a variety of “jeggings” in painfully bright colors. Jeans were my absolute worst nightmare, and getting me to wear them was an even bigger one for my mother. I remember my teens were particularly dreadful; “This weekend we’re going jean shopping” felt like a threat, and nothing made me crazier than 7 hours of trying on jeans, only to go home with the most uncomfortable pair. Eventually, at 22 years old, I’ve learned to compartmentalize the discomfort of jeans, but you can imagine my relief when the wondrous advent of Miramar found its way into my life.

Like an enemies-to-lovers trope, my relationship with “jeans” changed forever when I was introduced to rag & bone’s “Miramar.” The racks of realistic, faded indigo had me in disbelief — from the pocket detailing to the adorable little button on the front, these pants give the illusion of denim, but are made of a soft, stretchy material akin to sweatpants. Like a miracle stitched in stretch and love, wearing “jeans” is no longer the hellscape it once was.

Now you may be thinking, “Ashley, what the hell is Miramar, and why should I care?” Well, Miramar is the intersection of style and comfort. Dare I say, Miramar is the marriage between fashion and functionality. Somewhere between the post-pandemic sweatpants renaissance and the “clean-girl” aesthetic, I’ve found myself craving a middle ground. Which is why my rag & bone Miramar “jeans” are the backbone to my Fall fitspo.

In homage to my new closet staple and newfound obsession, below are 3 ways I’m styling my rag & bone “jeans” this autumn:

An Oversized Sweater and Sneakers

I like to call this outfit “the classic” due to its commonality in the autumnal fashion universe. Despite its ubiquity, an oversized sweater look can never be overdone. On cold autumn mornings, I often get the urge to remain in bed, trapped under the warmth of my comforter. As I dreadfully make contact with solid ground, I yearn for sweatpants and a hoodie. But alas, I can hear my mother’s voice in the back of my mind, so I search for an outfit that says, “Yes, I slept three hours, but I’m still fabulous.” With an oversized burgundy sweater, my black wide-leg Miramar pants, and black Converse, I achieve that look, but with an added layer of deception — no one but me knows that I’m borderline wearing sweatpants. An oversized sweater and jeans is a basic and reliable pairing, but Miramar, in lieu of traditional jeans, gives effortless chic, where comfort meets fashion. I mean, come on? This is every college girl’s wet dream.

A Tank Top, Cardigan, and Doc Martens

I don’t know about you, but I have a clothing crisis every Autumn when Colorado does that fun thing where it’s winter in the morning and peak summer temps by the afternoon. The “Will I be too hot in a sweater? Maybe I should wear a T-shirt. Should I bring a jacket just in case?” inner dialogue is all too familiar. But in this repeated dilemma, I have discovered that a pairing that never fails me is the tank top, cardigan, and jeans combo. Add Miramar to the mix, and you’ve got yourself the perfect outfit that can withstand the volatility of the weather. The thin, yet cozy fabric keeps you warm enough when it’s 45 degrees, but doesn’t suffocate you when it’s suddenly 80 degrees. For those Autumn days that force you to master the art of layering, this fit will have you looking like the effortless creative type bearing the secret of ultimate comfort.

A White Button-Down and Black Ballet Flats

Some days require a more elevated outfit. Whether that be a day at the office, an interview, or a networking event, rag & bone’s Miramar allows you to carry maximum comfort with you, whatever the occasion. To evoke a more professional look, I pair my Miramar pants with a crisp white-button down, slightly oversized and French-tucked, obviously. I finish off the look with black ballet flats, and I have myself an outfit that is the epitome of tailored elegance. This look is the sartorial equivalent of a power move disguised as simplicity. You’ll be turning heads while thinking, “Business casual never felt so good.”

At this point, I think it’s clear just how much I worship my rag & bone Miramar pants, but let me revel in my adoration just a bit longer. As someone who is constantly on the go, finding an outfit that doesn’t become a sensory nightmare by hour 10 of my school day has been quite the struggle. But now, not only am I beyond comfortable, but I truly believe that nothing goes better with my fourth cup of coffee than Miramar. The future of fashion is here, and it’s comfort in disguise. Accordingly, I hereby declare that uncomfortable jeans are officially out of season. Run, don’t walk, to rag & bone and get yourself your new favorite fall staple. And remember, “It’s Not Denim. It’s Miramar.”