The Pressure To Always Be “On”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Somewhere along the way, doing nothing started to feel wrong. If you are not answering emails, updating your calendar, working on an assignment, or planning your next move, it feels like you are falling behind. Even rest has to be productive. We call it recharging, self care, or preparation, anything to make stillness sound useful. Simply being present no longer feels like enough.

There is an unspoken expectation to always be available. We respond to messages instantly. We keep notifications on. We feel guilty when we take too long to reply or when we step away from our phones. Being reachable has become a measure of responsibility, and being busy has become a measure of importance. The idea of being fully offline, even for a few hours, feels uncomfortable for many of us. It almost feels irresponsible, like we are neglecting something by choosing not to engage.

This pressure shows up everywhere. In class, we feel like we should always be participating, always raising our hands, always staying engaged. At work, we feel like we should always be doing more, staying later, taking on extra tasks. Socially, we feel like we should always be present, even when we are exhausted. There is very little room to just exist without performing. When you finally stop moving, the silence can feel louder than the noise you were trying to escape.

Part of the reason this pressure feels so heavy is because we have tied our value to visibility. If you are not posting, responding, or showing up in some way, it can feel like you are disappearing. Social media blurs the line between being present and being productive. You are expected to document your life while living it, which makes it hard to ever fully step back. Moments are no longer just moments. They become content, updates, proof that you are doing something worthwhile.

I have noticed how difficult it is to sit with my own thoughts without reaching for my phone or filling the moment with something else. Even when I am tired, I feel the urge to stay on. To keep going. To prove that I am doing enough. Constant stimulation leaves little space to process emotions or reflect on what we actually need. Over time, being constantly on can make you feel disconnected from yourself, even when you are surrounded by people and information.

Learning to step away has been uncomfortable. It means missing things. It means letting messages wait and trusting that nothing will fall apart because of it. It means choosing yourself even when it feels unproductive or selfish. But it has also been grounding. There is something powerful about allowing yourself to be unreachable for a moment. About letting your mind wander without an agenda. About remembering that your value does not depend on how quickly you respond or how visible you are.

We are not meant to be on all the time. We are meant to pause, disconnect, and exist without needing to prove anything. Productivity does not define your worth. Presence does not require performance. And rest does not need to be earned.

Sometimes, the most important thing you can do is nothing at all.