This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Battle Between Spice and Grass: Chai vs. Matcha

When you walk down the street and see someone holding a drink, you see one of two kinds: chai or matcha. While there are different versions of each drink, it’s obvious that those who don’t drink coffee have their go-to drink. Now, I must admit something rather important to the context of this article: I am not a drink girly. That’s to say, I don’t go out of my way to buy a drink that I can sip on for part of the day. Despite this, and aside from coffee drinkers, chai and matcha are the most popular kinds of drinks that you can find almost anywhere. The point of discussing these drinks is not to choose which one is better than the other — considering their current seemingly equal popularity — but to weigh the pros and cons of these drinks and give more history behind the two most ordered drinks.

My first experience with chai took place in my hometown Starbucks, with a group of good friends. While waiting in line, we made small talk about what drinks we were going to order. Most of my friends described some sort of coffee; others, a refresher. I had no desire for either of those drinks, and scoured the menu for something different. Landing on the chai section, I decided to try something new: an iced chai latte. Prior to this specific Starbucks run, I had only ever tried a vanilla frappuccino. Given this, I was excited but nervous about trying something so different from my usual. After ordering and taking the first sip, I decided that chai was going to be my new order for the rare times I did purchase a drink. The flavor is quite simple and can be dressed up, but still tastes delicious.

Chai requires simmering whole spices and black tea, then adding milk and sugar if desired. The bonus of making a chai is that it’s slightly more versatile, especially if you are someone who prefers a plainer drink. As someone who drinks chai every once in a while, I am biased given the fact that I would order it over a matcha.

Experiencing matcha for the first ime was a much different, and slightly less exciting story. This event also occurred at a Starbucks and was another one of my attempts to branch out and try new things. Ordering an iced matcha with some other random ingredients like cold foam and vanilla, I was feeling relatively confident with how this drink was going to taste. I did my best, however, to ignore the thoughts reminding me that people believe matcha tastes like grass. As I took my first sip and persisted through the mountain of cold foam, the taste was surprising. Surprisingly close to tasting exactly like grass. Now I will say, matcha does feel much lighter than chai, but not enough for me to sacrifice taste.

Matcha requires much more brain power, as the drink maker must calculate the ratio of powder and water. The powder must be sifted, then added to the water, where it gets thoroughly whisked. Despite this, matcha is able to be crafted into more fun drinks such as a strawberry matcha latte; chai could only ever be used with the addition of more spices and various amounts of milk to create different drinks. Matcha originally became popular for being more nutritionally beneficial than other drinks, but there is a fine line that usually gets crossed. The addition of many milks and syrups creates extra sugar and unnecessary additives.

Chai has been popular for longer, despite them both being ancient, but matcha had a sneaky uprising a few years ago when influencers and wellness gurus started preaching the benefits of matcha. Everyone caught on, creating an explosion of green powder and surpassing chai’s popularity.

While both drinks are loved equally, they both have aspects that people don’t like. For example, it is known among everyone educated in the drink world that matcha can taste like grass. Chai is known to taste spicy to some people as well. Matcha is not as versatile as chai and requires more sweetener, but matcha can be turned into something more fun. Aside from either drink’s popularity, they will continue to be bought and fought over until the world discovers a new drink to fawn over.