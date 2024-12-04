That’s Nuts! Navigating A New Allergy In College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter.

Learning to survive in college is an incredibly challenging task. As young adults we are quickly ushered away from the comfort and security of our homes. Face to face with real world problems: In college suddenly you are put in charge of your own appointments, getting yourself to class, learning how to indulge responsibly, and ensuring you avoid starvation. However, for many students there can be an added danger– food allergies. In fact, 11% (or approximately 33 million) of adults in the United States have a food allergy, with 48% (or nearly 16 million) developing that allergy later in life, at 18 years of age or older.

Weeks before starting my first year of college, I found myself a new member of the “allergy club” with a new diagnosis of a severe tree nut allergy. Despite my strong anxieties surrounding the diagnosis, I was essentially just handed an Epipen and told to simply avoid nuts. This did very little to eliminate my fears, so I took it upon myself to put together an action plan in order to avoid any potential exposure that would lead to anaphylaxis. These are my six steps to navigating a new allergy while in college.

Step One: Tell everyone about your allergy.

While it can be embarrassing (and even dehumanizing) to inform others about a food allergy, it would arguably be worse to experience a severe allergic reaction instead. My advice is to integrate your allergy into your personal brand. By this, I mean to make it a running joke and strong personality trait. Eventually, it will become common knowledge, and your friends will be more aware of foods to avoid bringing around, as well as how to help you in an allergic reaction emergency.

Step Two: Never take food that isn’t guaranteed to be allergy friendly.

It can be incredibly tempting to take your friend-of-a-friend up on their offer of extra brownies, cookies, pizza, etc… but if they cannot guarantee you that it doesn’t have your allergen in it, it is not worth the risk. A rule of thumb I have followed is that if it didn’t come directly from a box, they didn’t make it with me in mind, or I didn’t watch them make it, then I have to pass up on the opportunity.

Step Three: Read the allergy warnings at the dining hall.

College dining halls carry a huge allergen exposure risk. If you are lucky enough to be in a dining hall that labels every item with a high risk allergen, as well as its cross-contamination, it is best to heed their warnings and stick to foods they can guarantee are safe. Cross contamination is a risky game to play in a dining hall, so in my experience I avoid any station that has an item with nuts. Unfortunately, this even means that if the dessert station has one dessert with a tree nut in it, then every single item becomes unavailable to me. My advice is to buy your favorite allergy-safe treats at the store and take it to the dining hall with you so that you don’t have to miss out on enjoying a sweet treat with your friends.

Step Four: Always carry Benadryl and an Epipen

While this might feel like overkill, up to 1000 Americans die each year from anaphylaxis. Such a fate can be avoided by carrying allergy medication on you at all times. Taking a benadryl immediately after exposure may be enough for some incidents, but it is crucial to have a stronger medication (such as an Epipen or Auvi-Q) in case of a more severe reaction. Additionally, giving a brief tutorial to your roommate and close friends on how to administer an epinephrine injection (as well as where epinephrine can be found) could very well be the difference between life and death.

Step Five: No making out with someone if they cannot confirm whether or not they have brushed their teeth since they last ingested your allergen.

This is self-explanatory. I personally learned this lesson the hard way when my boyfriend ate a bag of pistachios before seeing me. He felt terrible but I think I felt worse.

Step Six: Download apps aimed towards helping people with allergies.

Most people with allergies (but especially those with a new diagnosis) find places like the grocery store to be intimidating. I used to find myself double and triple checking my products before purchasing them. My mind would be tortured with questions regarding the safety of my choices. Luckily, there are apps, such as Fig, that can scan the barcode of items at the grocery store and inform you if it poses any allergen risks. Apps like Fig give you the opportunity to scan stores for potentially risky foods, build a diet with as many allergy friendly ingredients as possible, and maintain peace of mind.

Having a severe allergy is terrifying, and I wouldn’t wish it upon even my worst enemy. However, allergies and their added anxieties can become easier to manage when you create a plan and stick to it. It is crucial to remember that spreading awareness, reading labels, and being prepared, can be the difference between a casual lunch and an anaphylactic event.