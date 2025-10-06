Spooky Series & Films For October

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I don’t love being scared. If you’ve interacted with me before, at some point or other, you’ll see me jump because someone who I didn’t see in my peripheral vision came into view too quickly. It’s not uncommon, and sometimes I’ll fully see someone and still somehow get spooked.

I feel, based on that statement alone, you might assume that I would stay far away from scary movies and shows — but I don’t. Despite being squeamish and sometimes skipping through, one of my high school teachers put it best why, even if someone might not love horror movies — me — still might want to watch them. “It’s controlled fear, and viewers get an adrenaline rush, but there’s a safety in it because most likely the character in the movie is not going to come out of the screen and touch you.”

I agree with their point, and despite the fear evoked or the gruesome nature of the genre, I can be drawn in by how brilliantly some movies and shows are put together. Soundtracks, set design, cinematography, and character development can always pull me in — even when it leaves me throwing my shower curtain open. Because even if I haven’t left my room, maybe somehow an apparition got past me.

I’m someone who will shamelessly Google a plot summary of a horror movie before I watch it, just so I can watch it without being anxious the whole time. So many people I know stay away from horror movies because they are squeamish or easily scared. However, around Halloween, maybe you want to embrace the spooky spirit. So, I compiled a list of movies and shows that, even if you walk away thinking, That was so scary, why did I watch that? At least you won’t have wasted your time on a poorly constructed or developed film.

Although there are some classic horror movies and gruesome shows on this list — some I bravely watched without googling the plot — there are a few that are not traditional horror. You can still participate in the adrenaline rush, because some are deceptively scary, in ways you may not have considered. Maybe after reading this, “Halloween Wars” will actually have you running back towards Freddy Krueger — but honestly, probably not. I wouldn’t run towards Krueger.

The Shining (1980)

A classic. Some people really hate The Shining, but it is honestly one of my favorite movies across all genres. Sure, there are some – many – plot holes that are never explained. I don’t care. Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall are terrific in this movie. The soundtrack is brilliant and feels like true horror. The inspiration for the Overlook Hotel in Stephen King’s novel was The Stanley Hotel in Colorado, and it’s relatively close to Boulder. Maybe seeing this movie in high school was a weird way of the universe pulling me to Boulder, but I’m probably overthinking it. It’s a slow movie, but the way it builds the plot throughout is worth the watch.

The Omen (1976)

The Omen is another one of my favorite movies. I haven’t seen the 2006 adaptation or the other connected films. But as a stand-alone and the original, it’s brilliant. There’s something really beautiful about the grainy quality visually, and the paranormal theme allows for a slow build throughout the film. I feel like Stefon from SNL sometimes when I list attributes about movies or other things that have a lot of qualities, but I feel that describing it in that way is more effective to explain what’s really there.

This 1976 has everything from starring Gregory Peck and deception, to a creepy — I actually cannot verbalize enough how much he creeps me out — little boy, and jarring moments. It has the paranormal element and the moments where you look at a character and think that was so dumb. It doesn’t try to be anything other than what it is — do with that vague analysis what you want — and it works.

“Scream Queens”

I’m not denying that there are so many problematic elements about “Scream Queens”. However, looking past those elements, it is a dynamic comedy with Emma Roberts, Glen Powell, Lea Michele, Keke Palmer, and many other notable actors. It’s so unrealistic, and for the majority of both seasons, at least one person is dying in an episode. There’re many nods to who the killers are, and yet there still is an element of Is it really them? Is it an unrealistic depiction of college? For the most part, absolutely; but in some ways, the honesty of some social dynamics is what makes some aspects even more horrifying. Is this a series that I believe should be on your list of shows and movies to watch without any exception? No. But over the course of a 13-episode season one and 10-episode season two, it creates an entertaining storyline.

“Scooby Doo! Mystery Incorporated”

There are so many different depictions of Scooby Doo. The famous dog appears in series such as “What’s New Scooby Doo?”, “Scooby Doo” (2002), and movies including “Scooby Doo! Pirates Ahoy!” (2006). I vividly remember when I was I kid, while my mom’s car would be serviced at the dealership, we would sit in the kids’ area where I would pick through what episode of “What’s New Scooby Doo?” I would watch. Or when I would go to one of my friends’ houses after school, we would pick which Scooby Doo movie we were going to watch that day.

All the renditions had their positive moments. I love mysteries, and for kids, all the series make it so that there is a chance for you to figure out who the “ghost” or other haunting figure causing massive property damage was. However, I would make the argument that, as a series, “Scooby Doo! Mystery Incorporated” did the best job at creating a series. Across episodes and seasons, there was a continuity, in addition to the appearance of a subplot. The appearance of a parallel connection to another mystery-solving group was a really great way for them to connect the members of Mystery Incorporated to something beyond their mysteries.

“Halloween Wars”

From Food Network, the 15th season of “Halloween Wars” began in mid-September. Jonathan Bennett, who previously hosted “Cupcake Wars” and starred in Mean Girls, returns to host a Halloween rendition where groups of bakers, sugar artists, and pumpkin carvers create large-scale spooky scenes. Filled with time limits and conflicts, this baking competition leaves me on the edge of my seat every time I watch it. The will they or won’t they plot, dramatized by short time limits and internal conflicts, leaves viewers questioning if they will complete their project on time.

It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown (1966)

I love Snoopy. Another famous dog, Snoopy is my favorite dog sidekick; because in so many ways, he is one of the most important characters in Charlie Brown. His laugh is so cute, and the way he is animated is so adorable in this — and every other — variation. In an iconic scene, Lucy asks Charlie Brown to kick a football — and with a signed document convinces him to try. “The interesting thing about this document is that it was never notarized.”

There have been Charlie Brown episodes that have holiday themes like A Charlie Brown Christmas and A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving. It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, is the perfect one to watch in October. The beautiful animations of pumpkins and leaves at the beginning make the film much more connected to all of fall — rather than just Halloween. The soundtrack is made up of iconic Vince Guaraldi instrumentals.

Death Becomes Her (1992)

Death Becomes Her is the movie equivalent of “Jolene” by Dolly Parton. After having her fiancé, Ernest Menville (Bruce Willis), stolen by her friend Madeline Ashton (Meryl Streep), Helen Sharp (Goldie Hawn) is bent on destroying her. Ashton struggles deeply with aging, and is doing everything she can to preserve her youth – something that drew her to her husband, Menville. Meryl Streep and her constant struggle for control throughout the film develop a dynamic relationship with Helen Sharp. This movie is comedic, vengeful nods to other famous movies, and in some ways a sad reality about women and beauty.

House on Haunted Hill (1959)

A House on Haunted Hill, in which seven people have been murdered, is the backdrop for millionaire Frederick Loren’s (Vincent Price) and his wife, Annabelle Loren’s (Carol Ohmart) party. As the party begins, she questions, “Why all these strangers and not any of our friends?” Only for Loren to reply, “Friends? Do we have any friends?… I had a reason for inviting each guest. I wanted a cross section… [but] they share one thing, they all need money. Now let’s see if they’re brave enough to earn it.”

Arriving in funeral cars — and maybe leaving in some — the guests’ challenge is to remain locked in the house all night to earn $10,000 each. Having only until midnight to decide if they want to leave, the promise of money pushes them all to remain in the mansion. A black and white film, the score and general plot make it a classic. There is something about Vincent Price’s voice that is just really Halloween to me. In multiple Scooby Doo adaptations, his likeness and sometimes even his own voice make up the character of Vincent Van Ghoul. He’s an actor tied to the horror macabre genre, and in this film, he plays the rich husband really well.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

I love Tim Curry’s acting range. Playing characters from Dr. Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Wadsworth in Clue, or the Concierge in Home Alone 2, he is a dynamic figure no matter what role he’s starring in. The Rocky Horror Picture Show has catchy songs, dance routines, and a lively cast. The iconic nature and likeness of the film is never out of the pop culture zeitgeist; most recently appearing in Sabrina Carpenter’s “Tears” music video. From the comedy to the music, this musical is a must-watch.

The Sixth Sense (1999)

This will be the third time I’m saying that one of the movies on this list is my favorite — but The Sixth Sense is probably my favorite. Bruce Willis plays a child psychologist who, throughout the movie, helps a little boy with his secret. There is so much packed into this movie, and it is such a mind-twister of a movie. A famous line from the film is referenced in Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us”, and is delivered brilliantly by the child actor, Haley Joel Osment. Similar to the child actor in The Omen, Osment delivers an incredible performance throughout the movie. If nothing else, I would recommend watching this movie.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

In the same way that some people argue that Die Hard is a Christmas movie, The Nightmare Before Christmas experiences something similar. Jack Skellington, the King of Halloween Town discovers what Christmas is, and wants to take over the holiday and bring it to his town. The dispute of what holiday this movie should be watched around — Halloween or Christmas — has to do with the fact that elements of both holidays work within the movie. A Tim Burton classic, it has the creepy animated figures that appear in his other films and the vibe of a Dark Fantasy movie.

Practical Magic (1998)

A movie about sisterhood, love, and witches, Practical Magic is such an incredible movie. Cursed by the first witch in their family, Sally Owens (Sandra Bullock) and Gillian Owens (Nicole Kidman) are doomed by love. The soundtrack features music released around the time of the movie’s release, and the set design is absolutely beautiful. The movie explores sisterhood across three pairs of sisters, and in each relationship, they differ in how they face their town’s prejudice.

Misery (1990)

Misery follows the plot line of a novelist, Paul Sheldon (James Caan), who, after being involved in a car crash, is rescued by Annie Wilkes (Kathy Bates). What seemingly seems like a positive quickly takes a turn when Wilkes turns out to be a huge fan of his books – but not his idea to kill off one of her favorite characters. As Sheldon plots an escape from her obsession and violent tendencies makes it difficult for him. This movie has scenes that make my stomach turn, and I wouldn’t recommend this one if you’re extremely squeamish.

Twilight (2008)

You know I just had to. Twilight is revolutionary in that it is an adaptation of a novel that shifted the genre of young adult fiction. However, as Bella Swan, Kristen Stewart delivered what many deemed to be a flat performance, and the way Edward (Robert Pattinson) shimmered was not as dramatic as he may have thought. In the spirit of Halloween and vampires, though, it’s definitely one to watch.

Psycho (1960)

Hitchcock’s movies are some of my favorites. The cinematography in his films is so clever and it allows him to shape how his story is perceived by the viewer. Psycho’s soundtrack and plot is iconic, and it is definitely a movie to be watched around Halloween. Trying to escape her embezzlement scheme, Marion Crane (Janet Leigh) stops at the Bates Motel. Encountering Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins), her fate shifts for the worst. Investigating her disappearance, the movie reveals the sinister secrets at the motel.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)

Now this is a vampire movie. Staying true to the plot of Stoker’s novel, this movie stars Gary Oldman, Keanu Reeves, and Winona Ryder. The costume and set design for this movie are insane. In typical Francis Ford Coppola style, this movie traps you in the setting.

Girl vs. Monster (2012)

Ok. I love this movie. Girl vs. Monster is about Syler Lewis (Olivia Holt) and her parents, who are monster hunters. After releasing a monster, she has to figure out how she is going to navigate this issue and her high school drama. This movie is nostalgic in the way that it takes me back to watching Disney Channel’s Original Movies and Monstober. It doesn’t have the plot depth that some of these other movies have, but the ghosts and monsters make it perfect for Halloween.

These are just some of the spooky films and shows that I am rewatching this October. Ranging from Snoopy to an antichrist, there is something even just within this list of movies for everyone.