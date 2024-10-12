The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Like many teen individualists, we downloaded astrology apps in high school and bothered our parents for our times of birth, eager to unveil our natal charts. Charmed by our birth constellations and co–star’s “Today at a glance” messages, we initially (and naively) glossed over a placement that would inform and define our lives as they unfolded before us: the moon in Scorpio.

You’ve probably heard of astrology’s “Big Three”: the ascendant, sun and moon signs. According to Astrology Cafe, the ascendant sign determines the first impression we make on others, our expectations of the world and sometimes our physical appearance; the sun sign determines our basic identity and legacy; and the moon sign determines our instincts, emotions and innermost needs. The moon’s nurturing and emotional qualities are much more tense in Scorpio (when the moon is in “fall”), than, say, when the moon is in Taurus. To quote one of our favorite TikToks, “The energy of a Scorpio moon is a part of your soul that feels really really screwed over. To have one is to have an unresolved energy.”

Scorpio, the eighth sign of the zodiac, is ruled by Mars and Pluto, and is a member of the water sign family. When this sign manifests as a moon placement, the stereotype positions it as an indicator of someone who is “terrifyingly astute,” “extreme,” “secretive” and sometimes “vengeful.” We don’t feel aligned with these attributes all the time, but when it comes to things like grades and group projects, we can come across as scary. We also prioritize one-on-one relationships and are extremely detail-oriented in regards to whatever our current pursuit is, so we feel as though our intensity really is just care and concentration.

Not everyone experiences their Scorpio moon the same, though—after all, it’s only one component of an entire natal chart. The House (the moon’s position in the sky at the time of birth) in which this sign appears is a key player in how it manifests; there are 12 of them, and each describes how the moon influences behavior. The moon in the First House might indicate mutable moods, the Second House might mean vanity, the Third might point toward curiosity, etc.

Sydney’s Scorpio moon in her Ninth house, and it’s in Gabby’s Fourth. Sydney is guided by a longing for security, and because of this, she can often feel overwhelmed by existential uncertainties and the state of the world. She can be secretive about her emotions and beliefs, and needs to pursue a “deeper purpose” in order to feel emotionally fulfilled. Yikes!

As for Gabby, having a moon in Scorpio is synonymous as having a personal storm cloud. It’s daunting! Having the moon in her Fourth house, Gabby, like Sydney, is drawn towards finding a strong sense of security and community, especially in terms of family. As a result of her Fourth house placement, Gabby feels as though her emotions can sometimes be too big for her, and too big to be able to find vulnerability within them. While Sydney searches for a deeper meaning in the state of the world, Gabby feels pulled toward delving into her inner psyche and finding a greater sense of purpose in reaching self awareness.

We like to partially-joke about (and blame) our Scorpio moons for many of the instances of bad luck we’ve endured. From broken ankles and haunted apartments to flooded washing machines and stress rashes, our day-to-day lives sometimes seem cursed by this placement, and our destinies, too; the last thing two eldest daughters unlucky in love need is a Scorpio moon to even further intensify their worldviews.

If you have this placement, rest assured: you’re not completely doomed. More likely than not, you’re insanely intuitive, reflective and loyal in your relationships. Your power lies within your sensitivity, resilience and relentless quest for transformation, which means your livelihood is a testament to self-improvement. You might be unlucky, but your toughness will turn hardships into healing.