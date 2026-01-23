On A Country Of Immovable Minds: Tips & Tricks To Have The Tough Conversations

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As I accumulate my major in journalism, I often wonder if covering controversial topics will ever result in changed minds.

Everyone says that at this point of political polarization in our country, conversations are more important than ever — and the publication of controversy is one the best ways to start those discussions. With this considered, we must think about if these conversations are actually producing any substantial or new thoughts.

Nowadays, any conversation happening from two opposing sides often results in a hostile debate that ends up going nowhere. Each disputant will take the other side’s aggression and mold it into a confirmation of their own beliefs — arguing that the other side is “always so aggressive” and “can’t listen to different opinions.” Although some may argue elsewise, this is not an isolated reaction from either side of the political spectrum; it actually might be one of the only traits that both sides have in common.

If I’ve learned anything about my personal conversations in the past decade, it’s that facts don’t change minds anymore. This is because our leaders have stripped reliable institutions and individuals of their credibility, and in turn, correlated the denial of facts to a “difference of opinion.”

To combat this denial, we must appeal to the one thing that unites us all as humans: emotion. So, here are a few tactics to use in a controversial discussion that won’t polarize each side, but rather foster understanding.

Tell stories, not stats

Considering the denial that was mentioned above, it’s very easy for an opposing side to not believe a solid statistic. By retelling your own story, or that of a close family member or friend, you may be able to appeal to the emotional side of the issue. For many people, they don’t want to believe that something is true unless it has happened to them or someone close to them. By exemplifying that the people these issues are affecting are not just numbers but impacted individuals, you might be able to actualize the impact.

The human brain runs on stories, not statistics. Which is why facts lose to fiction every time in a public debate.



A winning political campaign tells you about a mother at her kitchen table, staring at medical bills for her husband Joe's cancer. The losing campaign talks about… pic.twitter.com/1RfkpFozSy — The Knowledge Project (@farnamstreet) September 18, 2025

Find common ground and work back from there

Being able to find common ground or shared interest is essential in any form of debate. The easiest way to find this is by stripping political language, and getting to the moral issue at hand. We can do this, for example, with the hot topic of immigration. One side pushes — or at least says that they are pushing — for enforcing legal immigration that results in the deportation of undocumented immigrants. The opposing side argues that the U.S. immigration system is inaccessible and that we must create attainable pathways for long-term U.S. residents. The ways in which each side wants to honor safety and legality obviously differ. But, the common ground here is — or at least should be — prioritizing the wellbeing of immigrants.

Use clear language with a calm tone

When we get flustered, so does our language. Remaining cool, calm, and collected is key for a successful changing of mind. When someone feels attacked, especially on a viewpoint that is as sacred as politics, they dig their heels in even more. It takes a lot of guts for someone to admit that they’re wrong, especially if they are being made to feel inferior in their original point. Despite how immoral or dehumanizing one’s opinions may be, try to break the issue down in a calm manner — this might be the only way for them to listen.

Know that it’ll take time

As mentioned above, someone admitting that they are wrong takes a great deal of humility and willingness. Not everyone is going to change their mind on these issues that have been so deeply ingrained in us through falsified information and propaganda. With that being said, those who are willing may just take time. Being consistent in these conversations is crucial to helping people unlearn what they have been encouraged to internalize. Relying on composure comes with the keeping of patience.

Let's give people time , you don't expect to have 1 conversation with someone and think they will change their stance on a doctrine for you on the spot. — DAN THE GREAT 👑 (@Duke_Danny_5) January 20, 2026

This issue is very nuanced. Of course, there are people that it is unsafe to even engage with on these topics, and some that are just too far gone. Despite this, these conversations are still worth having as long as it’s safe to do so. As Frederick Douglass once said, “the limit of tyrants are prescribed by the endurance of those whom they oppress.”