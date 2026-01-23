New Year, New Alignment

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This was the first New Year I’ve spent alone in six years. Alright, well, I wasn’t necessarily alone. I had the honor of welcoming 2026 with my family — something I’ve recently realized I took for granted when I was younger. When I say alone, I don’t mean in a lonely way, but in a way I see as essential.

Past New Year’s were spent surrounded by so much noise; looking back, I can hardly differentiate those holiday memories from any other party. I saw New Year’s exclusively as party time, which is not incorrect. It is indeed a time that demands celebration! You made it through another year, so of course, you deserve to celebrate!

This year, after our family festivities, I was left with silence. It was a foreign feeling.

I tried to indulge myself. My fingertips grazed against the default blanket of sadness. I wanted to relish in the sorrow. To my surprise, it just wouldn’t stick. Maybe it was the taste of my new favorite Chapstick on my lips. Or that I could hear my sister’s laugh reverberate off the walls into my room. Maybe it was having access to the most genuine version of myself for the past two weeks. Whatever the reason, I decided to do something unprecedented and welcome in the New Year with good intentions and optimistic energy (not to brag, but I even wrote down my resolutions).

In doing this, I felt like Raven Symoné, overtaken by the prospects of my future. I fervently scribbled my insights onto a hot pink sticky note. I started to think I was some sort of conduit for the universe. Okay, fine, I’m kidding — but honestly, this New Year felt so indescribably different than any other.

2025 was one of my toughest years so far, and after being home for break, I realized something had shifted. I felt unaligned, uncomfortable in my skin.

As I welcomed 2026 with the most positive mindset possessed in a while, I almost heard a click, like a key turning in a lock. I felt myself relax. I knew this New Year would be a year of indisputable progression and growth.

To preface, most entries on this list have no tangible meaning. They came to me in a vision, and I’m merely the messenger of my mind.

Translation, Rotation, Reflection, Dilation

I learned this in Geometry sophomore year of high school. I liked the way the words sounded together (and thought it was a pretty fun math thing to do with the patty paper). In a non-Geometry sense, I find these words as poetic elements of the New Year.

Reinventing yourself every day

Nothing too drastic, but I want to try to see every day as a blank slate for the future version of me to emerge.

Mindful Consumption

I want to engage with art on a deeper level. I want to engage with Black art on a deeper level.

Heels & (Fuzzy) Socks

This one, paired with the photo, doesn’t need further explanation.

Financial Stability!

Okay, as I write this, I have not adhered to this concept as strictly as anticipated. I had to officially welcome in the New Year!

Erykah Badu

See “Mindful Consumption” for additional information.

Creation Intended for Only You to See

Recently, I’ve seriously valued scrawling down any words, phrases, thoughts, or poetic inclinations that circle my mind.

Bedazzled Things

Self-explanatory.

Emotional & Spiritual Self-Care

This can exist as medication, self-compassion, mindfulness, connection, and acting or living with intention. I’m identifying my principles and consciously keeping them at the forefront of my mind.

Keeping Candy in Your Purse

I’ve been doing this for some time, but felt it necessary to include it in this list.

Wear that ‘Fancy’ Outfit to the Grocery Store

I do not subscribe to the idea of overdressing and have experienced significant levels of happiness wearing clothes that some consider ‘too nice’ for another Thursday at work. If it’s calling to you, you should wear it. To be overdressed is simply to be the best dressed (Shakespeare probably said this at some point!).

Abbott Elementary

Quinta Brunson, if you’re reading this, I would do unspeakable acts to fund an infinite amount of seasons of your creation. You are the blueprint for my goals (and a special shoutout to the icon that is Janelle James because I also want to be her when I grow up).

“Clap If You Care”

If you see the value in it, you get it. If not, we’re just on two different paths.

Sleepovers

I want to have more sleepovers with the people I love! I want to giggle under the covers and debrief the night with my eyes closed!

Watching the Credits!

Those are all the names of the people who created your favorite pieces of media! As a future filmmaker, I think watching the credits roll is the least I could do to show appreciation to all the hardworking people who help design incredible pieces of art. This also counts as ignoring the “Skip Intro” button on Netflix.

All of this to say, these entries are keys leading me down my destined route. Just because my path is leading me east does not mean you must follow in my exact footsteps. New York calls to me, but maybe South Carolina is screaming your name!

If it resonates with you, I’m happy to see you walking on a similar road. If not, this is just an opportunity for you to write your own list and see what fits you. Resistance is a reaction worthy of exploration. Most of the time, it leads you to something more true. Determine why some things aren’t resonating and figure out what will. Wherever you land, I hope this year brings goals that feel reachable, growth that feels earned, and moments where you can see yourself clearly stepping into what’s next.