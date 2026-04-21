My Unofficial Survival Guide To Finals 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

6 Tips to Get You Through the Most Dreaded Week of the Year

It’s that time of the year again. So close to the finish line, yet the last few miles seem to be paved in a million different obstacles—dreaded final presentations, pointless discussion posts, back-to-back exams, lengthy final portfolios. Truly the whole nine yards. And just when you finally get a moment to breathe, another Outlook notification interrupts your one moment of zen.

Let’s be honest: finals are, single-handedly, the most exhausting part of the semester. And if you’re anything like me, they have a habit of sneaking up on you. So this year, I’m trying to do things a little differently and survive finals with at least a little less panic. I’ve put together a survival guide to help us all make it through.

Survival Tip #1: You’ve Heard of a Bar Crawl…But Have You Ever Tried a Study Crawl?

This has easily been one of my favorite ways to get through the semester. The idea is simple: pick a few of your favorite study spots—maybe a cute coffee shop, a quiet corner in Norlin, or even a restaurant on Pearl Street—anywhere you actually enjoy being. Then, you get to work.

Finish one assignment at your first location, then move on to the next at your second spot, and so on—you get the gist. It breaks up the monotony and makes even the most boring work feel a little more intentional.

Bonus points if you bring a friend. Not only is it more fun, but I find myself to be all the more motivated when I’m around other people working.

It ends up feeling surprisingly rewarding—and honestly, just more fun than staying stuck in one place all day. So consider this a sign to get off the couch and turn something unavoidable into an actual experience!

Survival Tip #2: Don’t Wait Until the Last Minute

We’ve all let an assignment sit on Canvas for weeks and sworn we’d “start it soon.” Then suddenly, it’s due tonight at 11:59 p.m.

Procrastination is a cycle, and finals week is often when it hits hardest. Here’s the good news: it doesn’t take a miracle to get over procrastination—it takes consistency.

The easiest way to avoid feeling behind is doing a little bit of work every day, even when nothing is immediately due. Maybe that means going over terms for your upcoming psychology exam, or even writing just one page for your history paper that’s due in two weeks. Whatever it is, the goal is simple: do something every day, even if it’s small.

Survival Tip #3: Reset Your Space

Your environment matters more than you might think. When your room’s a mess—laundry everywhere, cups piling up on your nightstand, literally nothing where it should be—your motivation is most likely nowhere to be found.

If my space is messy, my mind is likely on the same page.

So take twenty minutes. Put on your favorite playlist and reset your space. It doesn’t have to be perfect—just functional.

Because when your space feels put together, you do too. And suddenly, studying feels easier — and getting ready for that final presentation doesn’t feel like a full blown scavenger hunt.

Survival Tip #4: Self-Care Matters

Taking time for yourself—and I can not stress this enough—is not optional.

It’s so easy to get wrapped up in finals: staying up till 3 a.m., running on caffeine, and crashing the moment you get home. It can all catch up to you so fast.

So please, spoil yourself in some way. You know you deserve it.

Maybe you genuinely don’t have much time to treat yourself, and that’s okay. Grab your favorite coffee and call it a win. Or, maybe you do have a night just to yourself. Run a warm bath, grab a glass of wine, and turn on your favorite show—no guilt.

Think of your mind like something you’re responsible for taking care of. The better you treat it, the better it shows up for you when you actually need it.

Survival Tip #5: Slow Down and Remind Yourself Why Your Doing This

Finals have a way of making everything feel overwhelming—like it’s literally never going to end. And if you’re anything like me, this is usually when the “should I just drop out?” thoughts start creeping in.

That’s your cue to pause.

Step away for a moment and remind yourself why you started. Think about what you’re working towards. Go back to the moment you got accepted, when everything felt possible.

You’re not here by accident.

Take a breath. Reset. Then get back at it.

Because as stressful as it feels, this is something a lot of people don’t get to do. And that perspective alone can make the chaos feel a little more manageable.

Survival Tip #6: When in Doubt, Romanticize the Whole Thing

Here’s my final tip: romanticize it all—even the stressful parts. It might sound a little ridiculous, maybe even pointless. But it works.

Light your favorite candle. Wear your coziest sweatpants. Turn on some soft jazz music. Have your go-to study snack on hand. Create a vibe that actually makes you want to sit down and get stuff done.

Pretend your Rory Gilmore if you have to—I don’t care. Just make it feel a little more intentional. Because if you can’t escape finals season, you might as well try to make it somewhat enjoyable.

There you have it—my unofficial survival guide to finals week. At this point in the semester, your to-do list keeps growing, and “just a couple more weeks” can feel longer than it actually is. But you’re closer to the finish line than you think and summer is right around the corner.

Take breaks when you need them. Take care of yourself, even in small ways. Stay consistent, even when motivation is hard to find. Sprinkle in some fun along the way. And remind yourself that you’ve made it this far for a reason.

Finals aren’t easy—but they are temporary. And before you know it, you’ll be done, looking back, wondering why it felt so overwhelming in the first place. Until then, keep pushing. You got this.



