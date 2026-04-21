Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
hawaii nature hikes original
hawaii nature hikes original
Tessa Pesicka / Her Campus
CU Boulder | Culture > Entertainment

My March In Songs

Alexandra Phelps Student Contributor, University of Colorado - Boulder
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

March was a month of traveling and nice weather. Towards the end of February, my listening goal was to concentrate on the same songs on repeat. Whether I was sitting in a park in Paris or walking around Florence, my March was nothing if not having the same albums on repeat. A handful of surf, classic rock, and new pop songs later, March was over, and here are just a few of the songs that soundtracked my month.

Girl in a Red Dress Lying on the Ground via Pinterest

Trailing” • The Sandals

I need to be on a beach. I don’t care where, I just need to be there. The Sandals were an early surf music band that formed in 1962. The band is known for creating the soundtrack for the surfing documentary The Endless Summer. Just one of the tracks on the album, “Trailing” makes me feel as though I’m watching crashing waves and seagulls flying overhead — even when I’m miles from the sea.

Stateside + Zara Larson” • PinkPanteress

I feel like unless you’re chronically offline, you’ve seen videos from the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic Figure Skating Exhibition Gala, where gold medalist Alysa Liu skated to “Stateside + Zara Larson” for her routine. Lui, in an interview, described PinkPantheress as her favorite artist, and with “Stateside” and some of the other tracks off her mixtape Fancy That. PinkPanteress’s original track is high energy and fun, with Larsson’s verse bringing it to another level.  

Girl in a Yellow Dress Laying on a Bed via Pinterest

iloveitiloveitiloveit” • Bella Key

Whether it’s Julia Wolf’s “In My Room” or Bella Key’s “iloveitiloveitiloveit”, I’ve recently gotten back into a sad girl music kick. Key’s song explores a toxic relationship, Heads, we go to yours, tails, we go to mine/ You’re a bad idea, but a real good time/ Oh, and I’d be lying if I said I didn’t love it cause I do. There are always relationships, friendships, or romances that we shouldn’t engage with, but sometimes it can be too tempting. Bella Key’s song not only has catchy lyrics, but also creates an image of some people’s all too familiar situations.

“Tangerine (Remastered)” • Led Zeppelin

Still trying to get close to summer, I turned to Led Zeppelin’s “Tangerine (Remastered)”. This song feels and describes what it’s like to wonder what someone is thinking about, especially during the fleeting days of summer. Known for their incredible instrumentals, the guitar guides the progression of this song. Sonically, it feels similar to surf music while still falling into the genre of classic rock.

Girl in a Dress Lying on the Grass via Pinterest

“Meet Virginia” • Train

Forming in the 90s, Train is one of those bands that everyone knows a few of the hits from. I love “Meet Virginia” because it has the band’s typical sound and Pat Monahan’s vocals that I grew up listening to. One of my favorite things about the band is that even though they have had a revolving door of members, Monahan has been and still is one of the founding and remaining members.

“Icarus” • Olivia O’Brien

In continued fashion with my sad girl music comes Olivia O’Brien’s “Icarus”. Her latest song is about how she needs something to waste her time, a new distraction, and someone to glorify, but only if it hurts her; in summary, a crush. I’ve loved O’Brien’s sound as an artist since I was in middle school, and I can only hope that this song is preceding an album — but that’s just something for me to glorify.

Girl in a White Dress Lying on the Grass via Pinterest

Birds Dont Sing” • TV Girl

I would argue that something that TV Girl does incredibly well is hiding very sad lyrics under an upbeat song. The chorus of “Birds Dont Sing” is, I guess there’s nothing more to discuss/ Birds don’t sing, they just fall from the sky/ Girls don’t call, and they never tell you why. Comparing the behavior and potential communication of girls to birds that we can’t really understand, is a really clever choice here. Both may sound beautiful, but can we ever be sure of the message they’re sending?

Principles of Lust: Sadeness / Find Love / Sadeness (Reprise)” • Enigma

My entire TikTok feed for the month of March was girls doing yoga, and “Principles of Lust: Sadeness/ Find Love/ Sadness (Reprise)” just happens to be the audio everyone is choosing. I completely understand why, though; I grew up with this song in my Apple Music library, and there’s something about the rhythm of the song that brings a sense of peace. 

Girl in a White Dress Lying under a Tree via Pinterest

Although for March I was successful in centering my listening around specific songs, I want my April listening to be more expansive. Still wanting to be near the beach, I hope to listen to songs that make me feel warm in the sun and hopeful for the summer. However, only time will tell if that will happen. See you in a month to see how my mission goes.

Alexandra Phelps

CU Boulder '27

At the University of Colorado Boulder, Alexandra Phelps is a contributing writer as well as a member of the Social Media Team for her Her Campus Chapter.

Phelps pursues a double major in English literature and art history, while balancing minors in economics and business. She could tell you all about how she tries to use these accomplishments to market herself through her LinkedIn profile, but truth be told, she studies a wide range of subjects because she loves to learn. She’s always ready to share a new fun fact she has in her pocket.

She’s constantly consuming information, from her classes, to the music she listens to, or from the people around her. It’s something she loves immensely, and newly found information is often the driving force for her article inspiration. A collection of reviews, profiles, and advice, Phelps’s articles span a wide range of topics. However, her favorite articles stem from her interest in music, appearing as album reviews or her monthly installment of delving into her listening habits.

In her free time, she enjoys watching movies and creating art. She loves reduction printing, acrylic painting, and drawing; recently she’s been experimenting with watercolors. Choosing an English major stemmed from her love of reading, another hobby she enjoys. Ann Patchett and Barbara Kingsolver are two stand out authors, who she believes brilliantly capture ranges of humanity.