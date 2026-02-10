My January In Songs

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Heading into the new year, I knew there were things in my life that would change, but there were aspects that I knew I wanted to keep around. My monthly music recaps were my favorite articles to write last year. This is my first of 2026, and the next in the long line of reviews.

In September, I added a new layer to these. Each month, I set a goal for the next. I had no idea what my various goals would be, often deciding them as I was writing and reflecting on my listening. For January, I didn’t set a goal. However, for February, I’m deciding to set a numerical goal. I am living abroad for the spring semester, and everything has turned upside down. Right now, it’s not realistic for me to dedicate a certain artist or genre as my goal, because I want to listen to something different all the time.

For February, I want to listen to my Spotify for at least 15 hours a week, and that’s not accounting for when I’m sleeping. To me, setting this number is the equivalent of dedicating time to exercise throughout the week. When I work out, so long as I’m moving out some part of my body, for a certain amount of time per day or month, I’m doing something good for myself. It’s the same for music. When my months get crazy, everything begins to lose its rhythm. But in February, I want to be more like Eminem, and rather than just losing myself in an offbeat clap or key, I want to lose myself in the music.

Now that my new goal is set, here is what my January sounded like.

Girl with Record Stand

“Crushed Velvet” – Molly Lewis, Thee Sacred Souls

Molly Lewis is an Australian musician who is known for her signature sound, not of singing, but of whistling. Living in Los Angeles, Lewis’s debut album On the Lips, which features “Crushed Velvet”, is a mixture of, “classic Hollywood jazz clubs, Hollywood jazz clubs, Italian cinema soundtracks and lingering embraces between lovers.”

“Crushed Velvet,” to me, sounds similar to the Scooby Doo Mystery Incorporated theme, and at the very least, a song that would be featured in one of the episodes. To me, whistling — a characteristic that arguably gives the song a unique sound — is very eerie. Especially if I’m walking alone somewhere at night and I hear whistling, I’m doubling my speed.

This song is entirely instrumental, except for the whistling. Last year, I got heavily into listening to the genre of exotica, something that her previous EP leaned into. Here, I love the branch away into a different sound, as she collaborates with Thee Sacred Souls.

“A Chi Sa Dove Sarà” – Tarantella

I’m not sure how I stumbled upon “A Chi Sa Dove Sarà” early in January. Tarantella is made up of lead singer Kal Cahoone and a number of other musicians she picked up after returning to Colorado. Growing up there and in California, in addition to Chile and Argentina, her music pulls from a number of influences.

A Chi Sa Dove Sarà is an Italian phrase loosely translated to “who knows where they will be”. Who knows where I’ll be as I move around Italy during my semester abroad, but I know I’ll be listening to this song.

Girls with Different Ballet Flats via Pinterest

“Bluebird” – Paul McCartney, Wings

After The Beatles broke up, Paul McCartney formed a new band with his wife Linda McCartney and guitarist Denny Laine in 1971, called Wings. Their debut album was Band on the Run, and the album’s title track, “Band on the Run,” is honestly one of my favorite songs ever. Their sound as a group shines through the whole album, with “Bluebird” featuring layered vocals and thoughtful instrumentation appearing throughout the song.

“Santa Cruz (You’re Not That Far)” – The Thrills

I’ve never been to Santa Cruz, and right now, it is very far. However, for the Dublin-based band, The Thrills, the person they’re singing to is close to the shore. They took a break after their second album, and ultimately, there are numerous songs that were created in an attempt to shift their sound that have never been released.

Despite the unreleased songs, they have released songs before and after this period. “Santa Cruz (You’re Not That Far)” sounds as if The Beach Boys made a song in the 2000s.

“Such A Funny Way” – Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter was robbed at The Grammy’s. Listen, I get it. Many artists make fabulous music who are going against other artists who make great work. To me, Man’s Best Friend is one of Carpenter’s best albums and one of my favorites that came out in 2025. Her brutal honesty within her songs is refreshing and relatable. “Such A Funny Way” was released as a bonus track, and it was my top-streamed song of January.

Glasses on a Table via Pinterest

“When The Wind Is Blowing” – Paul McCartney

I don’t think I have a favorite Beatle(s). However, Paul McCartney is my current favorite Beatle(s). I love his band Wings, and I feel that his recent work with mainstream artists fosters a new sound for the collaborators.

Similar to “Crushed Velvet”, “When The Wind Is Blowing” song leans heavily on instrumentals and includes whistling throughout. While there are lyrics throughout the song, the majority of them are sequences of da, da, da, da. I appreciate the simplicity of this song, as opposed to some of his other music that follows a narrative story.

“Damn I Love Miami” – Pitbull

I love this song. I enjoyed watching all of the cheerleaders across schools dance to “Damn I Love Miami” on TikTok, and enjoyed watching Pitbull repost everyone’s videos. Across most of his music, Armando Christian Pérez, better known as Pitbull or Mr. 305, makes it known that he hails from Miami. He has pride in his home and celebrates the places he visits around the world. He proves again that there’s nothing quite like a Pitbull song to bring people together.

Ocean Drive in Miami via Pinterest

A combination of pop, whistling, and a love for Miami made up my January listening. I’m excited to see how February goes and whether or not I’ll be able to reach my goal.



