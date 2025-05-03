My Guide To A Rhode Island Summer: A Love Letter To My Home

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For some more great references who offer a plethora of information on a range of towns and places, go visit Discover Newport and Rhode Island Food and Travel.

I am sad to leave Boulder for the summer. Walking around campus and going to the classes I enjoyed is something I can’t do when I go home. However, what makes going home easier to stomach is loving where I am from. I am lucky enough to have grown up in the smallest state, arguably in one of the most picturesque places, Rhode Island.

When we do the song and dance in class, the oh where are you from, what brought you to Boulder, and oh how cool I’ve never been there, there are a few ways this conversation goes for me; either they know nothing about Rhode Island, they think I said Long Island, they have a family member who lives out east and they know everything about New England, or they are from somewhere bordering Rhode Island. Usually people that haven’t been say that they would love to go out there at some point. People who haven’t visited aren’t that crazy, because it’s a small place and I am pretty far from home.

Something I’ve found though, is that even if you love where you live, it can feel strange coming home from college. The restaurants, stores, and places that I once frequented have felt foreign. Only having the chance to go home for just a few weeks throughout the school year has left me feeling like a tourist. Although there is a weird detachment that comes with being like a tourist, it has offered me a new perspective of going home.

Although the traffic can be annoying and the wait times at restaurants are longer, there is something so beautiful about living in a place where tourists want to visit. This summer I want to do all — and I mean all — the touristy activities people do when they come to visit New England. Being from the smallest state, it may seem as though there isn’t much to do, but that’s far from accurate. Here are just a few of the places and activities I am excited about this summer.

Restaurants

Brick Alley Pub Down on Thames Street, Brick Alley Pub is one of my favorite restaurants in Rhode Island. Having gone there since I was a little kid with my family, going back is nostalgic and fun. From burgers, nachos, an elaborate salad bar, and eclectic decorations, it’s every bit of what I loved when I was a kid.

Nitro Bar Nitro Bar is every bit of what it’s talked up to be. When I went home over spring break, I was in there every day ordering a black raspberry chip latte. I was skeptical at first of trying fruit syrup in my coffee, however, it tasted exactly like black raspberry chip ice cream. Despite the lines locals and tourists bring in, with three locations— two in Newport and one in Providence— they offer something special at each. Recently, they released their strawberry and caramelized banana syrups for the spring, and I can’t wait to try them.



The Mooring On the waterfront, The Mooring offers a wide variety of options, but are most known for their Scallop Chowder. As someone who loves seafood, their crab cakes, calamari, and lobster roll are additionally fantastic dishes.

The Corner Cafe One of my favorite breakfast spots in Newport, The Corner Cafe provides a wide range of options for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Their pancakes, Claudia’s Pick omelette, and Ponderosa breakfast burrito are some of the best items on the menu.

Revival In Warren, The Revival Craft Kitchen and Bar is a great place to make a stop in or make a reservation for. Their specials often offer an exciting option in addition to their menu. Their Mediterranean Slate, Statler Chicken, and Ginger Braised Beef Potstickers are just a few of their options.

Al Forno Located just off the Providence River Bridge, is Al Forno. Their made-to-order desserts and specials are delicious. Everything on their menu is good, but a few standouts are the Pizza Spicy, Clams and Spicy Sausage, and Wood Grilled NY Strip Loin.

Pasta Beach A classic stop to make in downtown Newport— with locations also available in Providence and Boston—, Pasta Beach offers pasta dishes and pizzas that are great after a day at the beach. Some of their best dishes are the Burrata Caprese, Spaghetti alle Vongole, and their dessert pizza, with nutella and strawberries.



Al Forno’s Pizza

Beaches

Sachuest Beach Located in Middletown and widely known by locals as Second Beach, Sachuest Beach is my favorite beach. Surfers End— the end of the beach with a parking lot and Del’s Lemonade— is usually packed with surfers and during Christmastime, sports a Christmas tree. It’s my favorite to go to because there is such a wide stretch of beach with no bad place to lay out your blanket. There is also the Sachuest Point National Wildlife Refuge, where trails allow for another view of the ocean, and often invite the presence of deer.

Third Beach Down the road from Second Beach, Third Beach is a smaller calmer beach. With minimal waves, this is a great place to bring out paddleboards.

Narragansett Town Beach Narragansett Town Beach is another large beach located in Narragansett. Drawing locals and tourists alike because of its proximity to the Coast Guard House and its waves to surf, Narragansett was recognized by Thrillist in their list of the best 20 beach towns in the U.S. in 2024.



Second Beach at Sunset

Activities

Cliff Walk A stretch of 3.5 miles, Cliff Walk is one of the best ways to see Newport. Along the ocean, it passes by Salve Regina University and a number of notable streets. The Forty Steps lead down to the ocean and is one of my favorite stops on the walk.

Block Island By taking a ferry, off the coast of Rhode Island is Block Island. It is easy to get to and with beaches, shops, and restaurants, it is a popular day trip for locals and offers places for tourists to stay.

Ocean Drive Another great way to see Newport is by travelling down Ocean Drive. A wide stretch of road that shows another view of the ocean, I would recommend first going down Bellevue Avenue and seeing all of the mansions before driving down Ocean Drive.

The Farmer’s Daughter Located in South County, The Farmer’s Daughter is an extensive garden center. With various events and classes, this center offers more than just their wide array of plants, trees, and flowers.



People watching the sunset at Ocean Drive

Ice Cream

Frosty Freez A staple to stop by in Middletown, Frosty Freez is one of my favorite ice cream shops in Rhode Island. Always at night with a line looping the side of the building into the parking lot, this ice cream shop has a wide range of flavors, with something anyone can love.



Aunt Carrie’s In Narragansett, Aunt Carrie’s is nearby Narragansett Town Beach— honestly everything is pretty close to something because Rhode Island is tiny. Their RI themed sundaes and flavors are a fantastic addition to any summer day.

Jules Ice Cream Located in Bristol, Jules Ice Cream has some of the best ice cream in the state. The texture of the ice cream is thick and creamy. Their black raspberry chocolate chip frozen yogurt is one of my favorites.

Newport Creamery A staple in RI— if you visit, you have to try an Awful Awful from Newport Creamery. The name may seem confusing, but milkshake cups read, “It’s a drink,” and it is one of the best drinks! It was also the first thing I wanted after I got my wisdom teeth out.

Del’s Frozen Lemonade Despite originally starting in Italy in 1840, Del’s Frozen Lemonade is now a summer staple in RI. With trucks parked outside Second Beach and other shop locations, customers can choose between flavors including lemon and watermelon.



Black Rasperry Chip Ice Cream with Sprinkles from Frosty Freez

Even with all of these options, this is just a glimpse of what Rhode Island has to offer. Just while writing this, I thought of even more places that I am excited to return to this summer. I can’t wait to lay on the beach this summer with a Del’s Lemonade in hand. I hope others get the opportunity to enjoy Rhode Island as much as I do.